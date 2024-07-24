Dani Pedrosa reveals that he suffered with same health condition as Casey Stoner

Dani Pedrosa dealt with chronic fatigue during his MotoGP career.

The condition also impacted Casey Stoner, who retired infamously young in 2012.

But now Pedrosa has revealed that he also suffered in the final three years of his racing career.

“Like Stoner, I also had chronic fatigue in my last years in MotoGP,” he told Motorsport.

“The last two or three years of my career I was dealing with it.

“I stretched it out until I realised that I couldn't get out of there and that I needed to stop racing. It took about three years to get back on track.”

Pedrosa is the most successful rider to have never won a MotoGP championship.

He achieved 31 grand prix wins, 31 pole positions and 112 podiums.

But he fell short of winning a championship, finishing as runner-up three times.

Pedrosa dealt with injuries throughout his career.

“We calculated the total time I was out of action due to injuries,” he said. “All the races I couldn't participate in because of it, and we concluded that I would have missed about 17 or 18 Grand Prix, a whole season.

“When I retired I had serious problems with my collarbone, it was disintegrated.

“Part of it was very badly damaged; the bone wouldn't heal on its own.

“It wouldn't solidify and couldn't withstand all the forces I put on it. It was a very long process, and thanks to some stem cell doctors I was able to solve it.”

Pedrosa, now aged 38, is a test rider for KTM.

He has already shone during a wildcard race appearance this season at Jerez which left his rivals impressed by the old master’s talent.