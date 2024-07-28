New footage of Marc Marquez-Nicolo Bulega clash offers fresh perspective

New footage has offered a different angle of the collision between Marc Marquez and Nicolo Bulega.

The Lenovo Race of Champions at World Ducati Week on Saturday was underlined by a last-turn incident between the MotoGP and World Superbikes riders.

Bulega slid into the gravel while Marquez went through to pinch a podium finish.

You can watch the original footage of the incident from the 47:00 mark of the following video.

Remote video URL

But fans have been deciding whether or not there was contact via a different angle.

Luca Savadori - the rider and motorcycle YouTuber - was in the grandstands at Misano and recorded the incident himself.

Below is his footage of Marquez and Bulega.

Ducati's own verdict was that the riders "made contact".

Marquez apologised to Bulega for the clash and insisted he didn't know if there was contact.

The Lenovo Race of Champions is, of course, a showpiece event bringing together Ducati riders from MotoGP, WSBK and British Superbikes.

They were all riding the brand-new Ducati Panigale V4 which was unveiled earlier in the week.

But the incident with Marquez might be a subtle reminder of how things could change at the dominant manufacturer.

Next year, he will be alongside Bagnaia in the official team - a decision which has already caused controversy.

How Ducati manage the eight-time world champion alongside their star rider is a key talking point in the paddock.

Next weekend, the MotoGP season resumes at Silverstone. Bagnaia, the back-to-back champion, is leading the championship.