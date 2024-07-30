Francesco Bagnaia: "It's unlikely for me to clash or argue with anyone"

Francesco Bagnaia admits determination "will never be lacking" in his pursuit for MotoGP glory.

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia is on course to become a three-time back-to-back MotoGP champion after regaining the championship lead in Germany.

Bagnaia, who had not led the standings since his win at the season-opener in Qatar, took advantage of another Jorge Martin mistake.

While Martin crashed out of a winning position in Sachsenring, Bagnaia kept his cool to take the lead and deliver yet another statement to his rivals. 

Bagnaia has not always had it easy in 2024, or his entire career for that matter, however, the mental strength he possess is a huge reasons for his continued success.

Outside of Marc Marquez, Bagnaia might be the strongest rider mentally, which sets him up very well to counter any setbacks. 

Speaking to Icon Magazine, Bagnaia discussed his mentality, saying: "The determination will never be lacking in me. I am shy, but very determined, and a hard worker. 

"It's unlikely for me to clash or argue with anyone. Instinct pushes me to go fast; on track, every move is calculated, every choice deliberate.

"I am the most self-critical person in the world."

Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini backed up that statement by saying: "When he decides to do something, he goes straight for it."

Bastianini has been alongside Bagnaia for the past two seasons at the Lenovo Ducati team.

But that will change in 2025 as Bastianini leaves for Tech 3 KTM, with Marquez moving into the factory team. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris needs “reset” after “stupid mistakes” and “bad starts” in recent F1 races
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
New Honda deal "another boost" for Joan Mir
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez "starting to feel what it means to ride for Ducati"
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull’s decision to keep Sergio Perez analysed: “The least disruptive thing to do”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Enea Bastianini: 2023 "the worst season on my career"
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
What next for Audi and Alpine after Carlos Sainz commits to Williams?
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: "It's unlikely for me to clash or argue with anyone"
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna told “it will be tough for management” when Marc Marquez arrives
Gigi Dall'Igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
Gigi Dall'Igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
F1
News
17h ago
Red Bull confirm Sergio Perez remains until end of 2024 after crunch F1 meeting
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…