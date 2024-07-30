Francesco Bagnaia: "It's unlikely for me to clash or argue with anyone"

Francesco Bagnaia is on course to become a three-time back-to-back MotoGP champion after regaining the championship lead in Germany.

Bagnaia, who had not led the standings since his win at the season-opener in Qatar, took advantage of another Jorge Martin mistake.

While Martin crashed out of a winning position in Sachsenring, Bagnaia kept his cool to take the lead and deliver yet another statement to his rivals.

Bagnaia has not always had it easy in 2024, or his entire career for that matter, however, the mental strength he possess is a huge reasons for his continued success.

Outside of Marc Marquez, Bagnaia might be the strongest rider mentally, which sets him up very well to counter any setbacks.

Speaking to Icon Magazine, Bagnaia discussed his mentality, saying: "The determination will never be lacking in me. I am shy, but very determined, and a hard worker.

"It's unlikely for me to clash or argue with anyone. Instinct pushes me to go fast; on track, every move is calculated, every choice deliberate.

"I am the most self-critical person in the world."

Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini backed up that statement by saying: "When he decides to do something, he goes straight for it."

Bastianini has been alongside Bagnaia for the past two seasons at the Lenovo Ducati team.

But that will change in 2025 as Bastianini leaves for Tech 3 KTM, with Marquez moving into the factory team.