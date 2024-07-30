New Honda deal "another boost" for Joan Mir

Joan Mir says his new MotoGP deal with Honda is "another boost" heading into this weekend's British round.

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

Joan Mir secured his MotoGP future with Repsol Honda last week, signing a new two-year deal with the Japanese brand.

Now set for the British grand prix at Silverstone, Mir admitted the new contract agreement is a 'boost' in what's been a dreadful second campaign with Honda.

Mir said: "We’ve had a good break with a little time to relax and lots of time to train and prepare for the second part of the season. 

"I’m very pleased to have my future with HRC confirmed and it’s another boost as we enter this intense push until the end of the season. 

"Silverstone this year will be amazing with all the special liveries, I have to say our one is probably the most beautiful MotoGP I have seen! 

"But what really matters is the progress we make, the focus and objectives remain the same as always.”

Mir's new deal puts him ahead of team-mate Luca Marini and LCR rider Johann Zarco, both of whom are contracted untilt the end of 2025. 

For Marini, steady improvements have been made lately, and the Italian is hoping to continue that at Silverstone. 

Marini added: “I am looking forward to getting back with the team at Silverstone, to see what has been done during the break and what the plan is for the upcoming races. 

"Silverstone is a complex track, very long with many different sections – a good way to assess ourselves. 

"It will be special with the 75th anniversary, I’m really excited to wear the colours we have designed and I hope we can put in a good performance and build on our races before the summer.”

