Marc Marquez "starting to feel what it means to ride for Ducati"

Marc Marquez: "I started to feel what it is riding for Ducati."

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

MotoGP star Marc Marquez got his first taste of World Ducati Week last weekend at Misano.

In the 'Race of Champions' event Marquez claimed third behind Francesco Bagnaia and Andrea Iannone.

But it wasn't a race without drama for the eight-time world champion as he made contact with Nicolo Bulega late on, causing the Superbike rider to crash at the final corner. 

"It was a good event! We enjoyed it a lot," said Marquez. "It was really nice to be here with all the Italian fans and all the Ducatisti fans. 

"As we saw in the end. It was a good day. We enjoyed which was the most important."

Moving into the factory Ducati MotoGP team next season, Marquez was given a very warm reception by the Ducatisti fans.

Marquez will partner Bagnaia in what's sure to be a fierce and intense partnership.

But Ducati fans were out in numbers to show their support for the Spanish rider. 

Speaking after the race, Marquez said: "I started to feel what it is riding for Ducati. What it means to ride for Ducati. We will try to defend the colours to the maximum."

Somewhat of a surprise at this point in the season, Marquez is still yet to win on a Ducati.

But the former Honda rider admits he will try to do everything to change that in the second part of the season.  

Marquez added: "Of course we will try to win but we tried to win in the first part of the season and we couldn't. But be patient and just enjoy." 

