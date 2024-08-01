Fabio Di Giannantonio on intense racing at WDW: "I went to give a good show..."

Fabio Di Giannantonio competed in his second World Ducati Week event last weekend, before arriving at Silverstone for the British MotoGP which begins tomorrow.

Di Giannantonio finished fifth behind Francesco Bagnaia, Andrea Iannone, Marc Marquez and MotoGP team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

An event that brings together all fans of Ducati, Di Giannantonio said this when rating the experience: "11! [out of ten] Honestly, it was amazing.

"This was my second World Ducati Week but this one was quite different because I'm performing well with the Ducati, so I had a lot of fans in front of my garage cheering for me.

"It was a really warm WDW for me. The organisation was really good this year. We showed the new Panigale which is amazing. I love it."

In terms of the actual racing, things got a little out of hand when Marc Marquez made contact with Nicolo Bulega in the battle for P3, sending the WorldSBK rider into the gravel at the final corner.

Keen to clarify that he went there solely to provide a good show for the fans and not take the race too seriously, Di Giannantonio added: "The goal is to give a good show but you always have to think about the MotoGP championship which is more important.

"I went there to give a good show. From my side it was like this. From the other guys I don't know.

"From my side it was just to try and keep the show that were in the stands watching us."

In terms of this weekend, Di Giannantonio is hopeful of another good weekend at a circuit that's one of his favourite.

"I really like this track," began the Italian. "It's one of my favourite on the calendar.

"We did a little even training here in June with the Panigale and enjoyed that a lot. I hope to do a good job here and enjoy the racing here."