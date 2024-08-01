KTM brand GASGAS sale rumours as "total nonsense"

KTM have pushed back on suggestions they could sell GASGAS, after deciding to pull the Spanish brand from its MotoGP project in 2025.

Next season KTM will become a full factory outfit with all four of it's bikes.

Thus meaning Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales, both of whom will ride for Tech 3, will essentially be factory riders like Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta.

GASGAS have been scrapped from the MotoGP project, as has Husqvarna in Motocross.

But speaking to GPOne, Executive board member at Pierer Mobility, Hubert Trunkenpolz said this about both: "Both rumours have absolutely no basis or foundation, that's total nonsense.

"I would prefer not to even comment on baseless reports or messages like this."

KTM's 2025 MotoGP line-up will be the strongest they've ever had.

2024 has so far not gone according to plan as they remain without a grand prix or sprint win.

But the RC16 is a bike that remains competitive and will have three race winners aboard it next season, along with rookie sensation Acosta.

Trunkenpolz added: "We already made a first clarification after the Mugello GP by announcing four riders with KTM in MotoGP for 2025 - Binder, Acosta, Bastianini and Vinales.

"This should be the strongest MotoGP line-up we ever had. We also decided to reach out to the younger riders and new generation with our GASGAS brand in the future.

"About Huskvarna. This brand has a great reputation also in the US, so it would be crazy to leave off-road sports completely.

"With this brand economic environment we decided to focus all brands according to the worldwide economic situation."