Fabio Quartararo downbeat after Yamaha's lack of improvement: "No explanation"

Heading into the British MotoGP Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha were upbeat about their chances.

The 2021 world champion said direct entry to Q2 was the aim, however, that failed to materialise.

The French rider's struggles have so far continued into Saturday as he could only manage 18th in qualifying.

Speaking after Friday's difficult practice sessions, Quartararo said: "We were really far off. No explanation.

"I expected much better from the improvement we brought this race,

"Unfortunately, it was not what we expected. we have to analyse and see why we were so slow."

Quartararo, who positioned himself behind Jorge Martin during second practice, was soon dropped by the Pramac Ducati rider.

On the limit every lap, Quartararo is having to fight harder than ever just to make it into the top ten.

"I'm on the limit everywhere but the lap time is slow," said Quartararo. "I was behind Jorge when he did his lap time but it feels slow because he is pulling away by one second.

"We can't reach the bike's limit and we don't know exactly where it is. The feeling is not great at the moment."