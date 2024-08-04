Enea Bastianini: "Ducati lost two riders, me and Jorge Martin, I don't understand"

Enea Bastianini has catapulted himself into MotoGP title contention, thanks to victory at Silverstone.

Like the sprint race on Saturday, Bastianini was sensational as he overtook Jorge Martin for victory.

"I'm so happy about the results of this weekend for me," said Bastianini straight after the race.

"I have thought a lot in this summer break to understand where it was possible to do something more.

"I checked with my pace and during the races it was always good enough to be on the podium in every race.

"But every time, starting from behind, I missed many times the time attack. During this weekend the approach for the time attack was good.

"Yesterday was my first victory in the sprint and today in the real race. I'm very happy to win the 75th Anniversary grand prix."

Despite his double win, Bastianini does not see himself as a title contender, even after getting within 50 points of the series lead.

Bastianini added: "For the moment, I don't think I'm a title contender. Pecco and Jorge have demonstrated more consistency than me in every race and these two riders are always on top.

"Sometimes I have felt something but been behind. If I want to be a title contender I have to improve in that direction.

"I want to continue like this for the rest of the championship. If at the end of the championship I have this opportunity, we will see."

Bastianini, like Martin, has been stronger than Marc Marquez in recent rounds.

Marquez won the battle to become Francesco Bagnaia's team-mate next season, and while Bastianini and Martin have the GP24 at their disposal, which Marquez does not, the Italian admits he's doesn't understand why Ducati has lost two huge talents for Marquez.

Asked who will be worse off without one-another, Bastianini said: "We will see. I don't understand Ducati's choice because they have lost two riders like me and Jorge.

"But I respect this decision. About KTM, I think it will be a good bike for me but I haven't tried this bike and if you don't try you cannot explain what's the strongest point compared to the Ducati."