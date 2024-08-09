Davide Brivio offers insight into Trackhouse MotoGP rider talks

TV feature shows talks with Joe Roberts amid speculation about second Trackhouse seat

Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Racing
Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Racing
© Gold and Goose

The Trackhouse MotoGP team has firmed up one side of its garage for 2025 but much speculation remains about who will partner Raul Fernandez.

The Aprilia satellite squad, who made its debut in 2024 after taking over from the defunct RNF squad, announced recently that it had renewed Fernandez through to the end of 2026.

For much of the year, it has been heavily rumoured that the American-owned outfit could promote Joe Roberts from Moto2 for the 2025 season.

Indeed, during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, TNT Sport filmed a feature with Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio (broadcast during the British GP) that showed discussions with Roberts.

“If you finish first in the championship becomes ‘X’, if you finish second it becomes ‘X’. So, how do you feel thinking about MotoGP? Do you feel yourself as ready,” Brivio asked the Californian.

“I feel ready, I feel confident to ride any bike right now,” replied Roberts.

However, on the run up to last weekend’s British GP, reports emerged that Roberts’ fellow Moto2 title rival Ai Ogura is set to race for Trackhouse next year. Outgoing KTM rider Jack Miller had also been linked.

John Hopkins, who acts as rider coach at the American Racing Moto2 squad, refused to comment on talks that Roberts’ Trackhouse hopes now look remote.

However, he did note that Roberts’ chances of getting to MotoGP “aren’t diminished”.

Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

“Honestly, I prefer not to comment on that now,” Hopkins told motogp.com during the British GP.

“Like I said, we’re just focused on trying to win this championship right now.

“Joe’s hopes of going to GP definitely aren’t diminished. We’re just focused on winning as many as we can and get the championship for the team.

“Joe, he always rides with a chip on his shoulder and always has that added motivation for multiple reasons.

“But he’s just going out and doing what he knows how to do. It’s just added motivation, but he’s just staying focused.”

MotoGP hasn’t had a full-time American on the grid since 2006 world champion Nicky Hayden’s last season in 2015 with the Aspar squad.

The last appearance for a US-born racer in the premier class was World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff at the 2021 Dutch GP, when he stood in for the injured Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT Yamaha.

After 10 rounds in 2024, Roberts sits third in the standings after three podiums and one win, 37 points down on Sergio Garcia.

Roberts missed the Dutch GP due to injury and crashed out of the British GP last weekend. 

