Ducati explains decision to reduce number of factory MotoGP bikes in 2025

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says the decision to reduce its number of factory MotoGP bikes in 2025 to three is “the best compromise” for the brand.

In recent years, Ducati has committed to fielding four factory-spec bikes across its works team and the Pramac satellite squad, with the rest of its structure getting year-old machinery.

But for 2025, in the wake of Pramac switching to Yamaha, Ducati will only run three factory bikes for Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

At the British Grand Prix, Dall’Igna said Ducati feels this is the best move for the marque as its grid presence is scaled back to six bikes.

He also noted that he doesn’t feel it is necessary for newcomer riders to race with factory machinery from the off given the pressure this brings.

“At the end we reduced the total number of bikes because we passed from eight to six bikes, and the best compromise for us us to have three and three: three factory bikes and three year-old bikes,” he told motogp.com

“This is the best compromise for us and I think this is also important because the reason why we would like to have a satellite team is to grow riders.

“And at the end, the new riders don’t need an official bike because an official bike means more pressure. So, sometimes it’s better to start with the previous year’s bike.”

When it was put to him that its rivals will have four factory bikes next year, Dall’Igna added: “We are not relaxed. We would like to win and we have to do our best to try to keep the potential of the bike.

“But I don’t think having four official bikes is so important for the performance of the official riders.

“Even with last year’s bike we can develop and understand the path that we have to do to improve the bike.”

Ducati’s decision to scale back its works offering means Fermin Aldeguer will race with a 2024 bike at Gresini next year for his debut, despite initially being expected to have a 2025 machine at Pramac when he signed directly with the manufacturer earlier his year.