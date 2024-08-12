Yamaha, Honda set for four Misano MotoGP visits: ‘I will ride with my eyes closed!’

Yamaha and Honda set for private Misano testing as well as three official MotoGP events at the Italian track.

Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir
Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir

The creation of a second MotoGP round at Misano this year, combined with an official test in-between, means the premier-class grid will make three appearances at the Italian track by late September.

But that will rise to four in the case of Yamaha and Honda riders, who can conduct private testing as part of the concessions package.

“We will go to Misano straight after Austria [this weekend],” Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo confirmed. “We have two days testing.”

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir said: “We have: Misano test, Misano race, Misano test, Misano race! That will be interesting.”

The San Marino MotoGP will be held at Misano on September 6-8, followed by an official MotoGP test on Monday, September 9.

The ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of Kazakhstan (itself pencilled in to replace India), has been added on the weekend of September 20-22.

“After the second Misano race, I will [be able to] ride the track with my eyes closed!” Quartararo joked.

“But I think it's going to be interesting to test in a lot of different places this [revised] engine.”

Quartararo has pinpointed handling as the main area of improvement for the M1.

“The handling of the bike in the past was our strong point, now it is our weak point,” he explained at Silverstone. “And we have to come back a little bit in this area.

“Now our engine is faster but we are not turning, we are not stopping. There are many areas where we are struggling.”

Yamaha is seeking the right balance between adequate engine performance and cornering ability.

“Always when you look for one thing, you sacrifice something else,” Quartararo said.

“So for sure we will [need to] sacrifice something to have better handling.”

Meanwhile, Mir - expecting Honda updates, including a revised engine configuration, in Austria this weekend - feels Misano is not the ideal testing venue but good enough to gauge the effectiveness of new parts.

“Misano is a particular track. The grip level is high, with stop-and-go corners,” Mir said.

“To try things properly you need a track like Sepang, with long corners, a lot of spin. 

"We can still try all the things, but [Misano] is probably not the best [test] track.”

The run of flyaway races, outside of Europe, begins the weekend after the Emilia Romagna round with the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
1h ago
TT legend John McGuinness gets truck racing podium at Donington
John McGuinness, International Truck Prix
John McGuinness, International Truck Prix
© Crash
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull EXCLUSIVE: Max Verstappen compared to Roger Federer, Michael Jordan
Max Verstappen has been compared to other sporting greats
Max Verstappen has been compared to other sporting greats
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: ‘You do what the bike wants, not what you want’
Brad Binder, Marc Marquez, braking, 2024 German MotoGP
Brad Binder, Marc Marquez, braking, 2024 German MotoGP
WSBK
News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea reacts as technical glitch scuppers Portuguese WSBK round
Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, Axel Bassani, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, Axel Bassani, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. -…
© Gold & Goose
NASCAR
News
1h ago
Austin Dillon wrecks two cars and wins Cook Out 400 on final lap
NASCAR
NASCAR

Latest News

F1
Feature
2h ago
Who will replace Lewis Hamilton? Four F1 2025 seats up for grabs...
Bottas, Hamilton
Bottas, Hamilton
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati favourites for Austrian MotoGP, but which rider will reign supreme?
Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 British MotoGP
WSBK
News
2h ago
The “two faces” of Danilo Petrucci’s Portuguese WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Andrea Iannone: “My target is a little bit more than this”
Andrea Iannone leads Jonathan Rea, Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Iannone leads Jonathan Rea, Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Portuguese…
© Gold & Goose