Jorge Martin identifies “big problem” with thumb injury after Austrian MotoGP Sprint

Jorge Martin has had an eventful weekend at the Austrian MotoGP, with several off-track excursions in practice, a lap record in qualifying, and a penalty in the Sprint from which he recovered to second.

Perhaps the most bizarre thing to happen to Martin this weekend, though, is a cut to his thumb that he picked up while showering on Friday night.

In general, it’s not a huge problem for Martin while riding. “While riding, it’s okay,” Martin told MotoGP.com after the Austrian Sprint. “I struggle to put well the [ride height] device, maybe. This is the main issue, but it’s not a big problem.”

However, there is one specific area where Martin feels the injury is having a significant impact.

“On the start, it’s a big problem,” Martin admitted. “I lost two positions — normally I start quite well, but I don’t have a good feeling with the clutch.

“It’s what it is, hopefully I can improve tomorrow and at least have that first position at the beginning of the race.”

After losing out at the start, Martin was able to regain the lead of the Sprint from Francesco Bagnaia on lap one, but cutting the 2a-2b chicane when he got out of shape in braking eventually resulted in a long lap penalty for the Pramac Ducati rider.

While Martin accepts the penalty is fair in the context of the rules, he feels that, as he dropped from first to second place when he cut the chicane, the penalty should be reviewed.

“I think I could have done a bit better in the race without that penalty,” Martin said. “I think it’s fair because it’s written in the regulations, but I think it should be reviewed because I enter the shortcut in first position and I exit in second, so for sure I lost some time.”

Martin’s penalty cost him around four seconds to the leader, Bagnaia — who eventually won the race.

“I think it will be a much better show without the long lap because I had something to try,” Martin told MotoGP.com’s Simon Crafar on the Sprint podium. “I was really close to Pecco, and we could see the first two laps were amazing. I really enjoyed that.”

Speaking to MotoGP.com’s Jack Appleyard after the podium celebrations, Martin explained that he felt he had a similar pace to Bagnaia before the penalty.

“The pace [compared to Bagnaia] is similar, I think,” Martin said. “For sure after the long lap I had nothing to gain, so I was just trying to finish the race. But at the beginning I felt strong, I felt he was really close, he wasn’t pulling away.”

This is a good sign for Sunday’s Grand Prix, Martin thinks.

“I think tomorrow we can play our game, we can battle with him and hopefully we can at least stay with him until the end, and then let’s see what happens.”