Aleix Espargaro gets MotoGP Sprint podium at “my worst track”

A Sprint podium at the Austrian MotoGP was a first rostrum of any kind for Aleix Espargaro at the Red Bull Ring.

Since MotoGP first visited the Styrian venue in 2016, Espargaro has scored a best of sixth which came in 2022, and it wasn’t until 2021 that he finished in the top 10.

It’s no surprise, then, that Espargaro called the Red Bull Ring his worst circuit.

“I’m extremely happy,” Espargaro told the MotoGP international TV feed after the Austrian Sprint. “It’s probably one of the best Saturdays of my career. I didn’t expect it in Austria — my worst track, almost never finishing in the top 10 — to do the lap time I did in qualifying, and then podium in the Sprint — it’s amazing.

Not only was Espargaro’s third place in the Sprint a landmark for himself, it was also one for Aprilia, which had also never had a podium in Austria before, with Espargaro’s sixth place in 2022 only matched by Maverick Vinales once, in the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

So surprised was Espargaro to finish on the podium at the Red Bull Ring that he said he believed the feeling of taking third today was better than that he felt when taking some of the victories he’s enjoyed over the past three seasons.

“I’m extremely happy,” Espargaro continued. “It tastes even better than some victories in the Sprints or races because this track is very difficult for us, for Aprilia and myself, so I’m extremely proud.”

Espargaro gained the podium after a crash for Marc Marquez, who was multiple seconds ahead of Espargaro at the time of his fall at turn three. As such, it’s unlikely that Espargaro will be able to contend for his first full-race podium at the Red Bull Ring in tomorrow’s Austrian Grand Prix, which will likely be dominated by Ducati, which won the Sprint with Francesco Bagnaia.