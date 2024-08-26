Sterlacchini? “If he arrives, I’ll be very happy”, “Honda need big changes”

Although not directly addressing rumours of ex-Ducati and KTM technical manager Fabiano Sterlacchini moving to Honda, Aleix Espargaro says that HRC is "one hundred per cent committed to reacting and changing things."

Espargaro, currently competing in his eighth and final MotoGP season with Aprilia, will join HRC as a test rider at the end of this year.

While both Japanese manufacturers, Yamaha and Honda, continue to languish at the bottom of the timesheets, Yamaha has responded by drafting in a range of outside assistance and strengthening its European base.

That includes taking on Marmotors, run by ex-F1 engine designer Luca Marmorini, as a consultant. Dallara advising on aerodynamics. Plus poaching key ex-Ducati staff such as Max Bartolini, who now runs the technical side of each race weekend.

Honda, which suffered the additional blow of losing star rider Marc Marquez at the end of last year, has changed some of its top Japanese management and brought in Kalex as a chassis advisor.

But much bigger changes are said to be in the pipeline, such as a new European design base and the possible signing of Sterlacchini.

“I’ve talked quite a lot during these last two months with Honda, all the Japanese engineers,” Espargaro said.

“They are working hard and understand that it’s difficult to go more low [than now], so they need big changes if they want to react.

“They are one hundred per cent committed to reacting and changing things. They know they need to try completely different approaches.”

Although not mentioning Sterlacchini by name, Espargaro added:

“I know it’s sometimes not nice to go to the other manufacturers and to take engineers, but this is [the business]...”

Two of the current Honda MotoGP line-up, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini, have previously worked with Sterlacchini at Ducati.



“I don’t have any news about this. But for me, he’s a really great engineer. He knows Ducati very well from the past years and knows the project,” Repsol Honda rider Marini said of the HRC/Sterlacchini rumours.

“In KTM he did great things because the KTM is a fast bike. We’ll see. If he arrives, I’ll be very happy.

“All the management of Honda is investing a lot of money and a lot of time. For sure they want to come back to win and maybe [Sterlacchini] can be a good option.

“I’ll be very satisfied [if he signs].

"For now, I just need to focus on myself and be the best rider I can on track and then let’s see in the future.”