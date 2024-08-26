Davide Brivio aware of factory ‘danger’ in Ai Ogura MotoGP deal

Davide Brivio has a proven reputation for picking future MotoGP stars.

The Italian previously gave multiple race winners Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins as well as 2020 world champion Joan Mir their premier-class debuts while running the Suzuki project.

Now team principal of Trackhouse, the Italian has selected Moto2 title contender Ai Ogura for a place at the satellite Aprilia team in 2025.

Brivio emphasised that signing a rookie is always seen as a multi-year project, with no expectations in year one.

But, compared to the past, there’s now an added ‘danger’.

That because if Ogura - or team-mate Raul Fernandez - delivers on the potential Brivio sees in them, factory teams will target the Trackhouse riders.

“It’s not easy to have a rookie in a team because we know next year we have to spend one year without expecting anything,” Brivio said.

“Just let him [Ogura] enjoy, let him make experience. And then you try to see if you can pick up some ‘flash’.

"Maybe one Free Practice that has been good, one qualifying maybe, not so bad.

“You try to understand, to pick up signs along the way. And then in the second or third years you try to make something.”

“Of course, there is some danger in this decision, as an Independent team,” Brivio continued.

“Because the situation is different. At the time [we signed Vinales, Rins and Mir] we were a [Suzuki] factory team trying to develop factory riders for the future.

“Now we are an Independent team and there is the danger then that if he would be good, maybe in 2027 somebody will try to steal [him from] us.

“OK, we will try to make him happy, and we know it is a medium-term programme. I know the risk.

“We will try to create a good environment around him, the most important thing is to try to continue to have a competitive bike and to convince Raul and Ai to stay with us as long as possible.

“Even if it is a big challenge because we know when a factory team calls, normally they answer. But, OK, that’s a challenge!”

Ogura could be one of three rookies on next year's MotoGP grid with Fermin Aldeguer due to be confirmed at Gresini and Somkiat Chantra tipped for LCR.