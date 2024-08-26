'Boring' Austrian MotoGP 'a very particular track'

After a processional Austrian Grand Prix, MotoGP will be hoping to deliver a much more entertaining spectacle at Aragon this weekend.

Although MotoGP didn’t race at the Spanish circuit last year, the omens are promising, with victory in the two previous races decided by last-lap battles and a few tenths of a second.

The 5.077km circuit also boasts a wide variety of corners compared to the stop-and-go Red Bull Ring.

“Really boring!” agreed Luca Marini, after watching much of the Austrian GP on TV in the Repsol Honda garage due to an early technical issue.

“It's because it's very difficult for all of the riders to keep a close gap with the rider in front of you, because of tyre temperature, brake temperature, etc.

“And then when you follow another rider [closely], it's more difficult to stop the bike. So you can see that every rider is more than a 1-second gap to the other.

“It's a very particular track, the start and the first lap are so important.”

Recovery rides by Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli did at least provide some overtaking action.

Austria has also produced some memorable victory showdowns in the past, including between Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso.

“Yeah, because they were Dovi and Marc. Two manufacturers fighting for the title, one against another,” Marini said.

“Now, because only a Ducati can fight with another Ducati, it's difficult to see those kind of battles.”

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira also snatched a last-turn win in a restarted 2020 Red Bull Ring race.

Meanwhile, a new track surface and an extra Michelin rear tyre option are among the unknown factors heading into the Aragon weekend.