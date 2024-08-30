Maverick Vinales identifies key area to improve on at Aragon MotoGP

A third place for Maverick Vinales in Practice at the Aragon MotoGP represented a solid result for the Spaniard, but he admitted he needs to improve.

Vinales felt that there was one area of the track, sector four — which starts on the exit of turn 15 and runs to the finish line — where he needs to improve.

“The day has been good, to be honest,” Vinales told MotoGP.com. “Somehow, I felt in one lap I can be very fast, but I need to improve the rhythm, sector four especially.

“So, I’m going to try to concentrate really well, try to understand how to improve it, we know we lost a little bit in some parts of the fourth sector. But if we are able to improve there, I think we are close to the top.”

The new asphalt in Aragon had been a major talking point on Friday, with relatively low grip for a fresh track surface.

“It’s always kind of interesting when you go to a new surface because things are more open, everyone is closer, so we need to see tomorrow,” Vinales explained. “I remember, in Austin we improve a lot from Friday to Saturday, so we need to look at it like that and see what we can achieve.”

Vinales felt he can be among the top contenders in Aragon, but he was also certain of who is the rider to beat at MotorLand.

“For sure, the guy to beat will be Marc [Marquez], and then I think we can be there,” he said.