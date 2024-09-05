Dorna and FIM extend MotoGP agreement until 2060

Dorna Sports has extended its promotion rights for all existing Dorna-run FIM World Championships, including MotoGP and WorldSBK, until 2060.

Dorna first secured promotion rights for the 'FIM Grand Prix World Championship' in 1992.

Working in tandem with the teams’ association (IRTA) and the manufacturers association (MSMA), the partnership between the FIM and Dorna ‘underpins an enviable ecosystem within MotoGP, built on an unrivalled level of consensus that puts the sport first’.

The other world championships also included in the extended agreement include the FIM Superbike World Championship (acquired by Dorna in 2015), the FIM MotoE World Championship (since 2019), the FIM JuniorGP World Championship (since 2019) and the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (since 2023).

Jorge Viegas, President of the FIM, said: “This is an incredibly important moment and one that provides long term clarity and security regarding the pinnacle of motorcycle sport.

“This is not only important for all those directly involved in MotoGP, but also for the wider motorcycle racing community that reaps the benefits from the global status, value and presence of this leading series.

“The ongoing and ever closer collaboration between the FIM, Dorna Sports and the other key stakeholders is something that has been built over many years, the trust and co-operation that now exists alongside this long-term agreement offer great foundations for the future development of MotoGP plus all the related championships.

“On behalf of the FIM, I would like to express my most sincere gratitude for the work that Dorna Sports has done since 1992 and look forward with great confidence to combining our efforts to ensure the continued growth and success of MotoGP for many more years to come.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports added: “We’re very proud to announce this agreement with the FIM. It is fantastic news for the sport, and our fans around the world, that this partnership is guaranteed to continue. We have built something truly special and will continue to grow the sport even further, working together.



“Being able to come to such a long-term agreement adds incredible value for MotoGP. In the sports and entertainment landscape of today, the level of consensus we enjoy in MotoGP is something we’re privileged to be part of, and it lays fantastic foundations for our sport to continue its trajectory of growth.

"We want to thank the FIM for their support and we look forward to making MotoGP even bigger and better than ever as we continue our partnership.”

Liberty Media, which owns the commercial rights to Formula One, is in the process of completing its acquisition of Dorna Sports.