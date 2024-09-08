Luca Marini joins Mir in missing Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP race

No Repsol Hondas on the grid for Sunday's San Marino MotoGP.

Luca Marini, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

There will be no Repsol Hondas on this afternoon’s San Marino MotoGP grid after Luca Marini joined team-mate Joan Mir is being sidelined by sickness.

Mir has missed the entire weekend due to 'intense gastroenteritis' with Marini withdrawing after Sunday's warm-up.

A team statement read: "Having awoken with a fever this morning and suffering from a lack of energy and power with his condition worsening, after consultation with Dr Charte who diagnosed a virus, Luca Marini will sit out the San Marino GP to rest and recover with the aim of returning for the Monday Test."

Marini qualified 21st and finished 18th in the Saturday Sprint race.

HRC has extensive upgrades to try at the official Monday test, although - as for this afternoon's race - there is a risk of rain.

A second MotoGP round will be held at Misano on September 20-22, in place of the cancelled India and Kazakhstan events.
 

