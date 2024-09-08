‘Shocked and sorry’ Forward issues statement after Misano pitlane incident

‘Klint Forward Factory Team, still shocked and sorry for what happened, is nevertheless forced to issue a statement to dispel the fanciful rumours that have spread following the episode.’

Unai Orradre,2024 San Marino Moto2
Unai Orradre,2024 San Marino Moto2

The Klint Forward Factory Team has released the following statement after Saturday morning’s scary pitlane incident.

At the start of final Moto2 practice, Unai Orradre collided with a track worker who suddenly crossed the pitlane in front of him.

Orradre’s rider-less bike then swerved into the Aprilia MotoGP garage.

Aprilia confirmed to Crash.net that their team members escaped with ‘nothing serious’ but acknowledged the outcome ‘could have been much worse’.

"The bike hit my engineer’s table but luckily Antonio [Jimenez, crew chief] and my data guy went out for a coffee," said Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro. "The bike destroyed the garage. So we were extremely lucky."

Orradre and the track worker also avoided serious injury, with the Japanese returning for qualifying.

Forward says they have issued a statement to 'dispel fanciful rumours' and are 'keen to underline the absolute randomness' of the accident:

‘Yesterday, at the start of FP2, a control operator working at the pit wall suddenly crossed towards the pits.

‘At that moment Unai Orradre, a rider who was approaching, tried to avoid the operator, unfortunately without success.

‘After impacting with the latter, Orradre lost control of the bike which ended its run in the Aprilia box causing several damages.

‘Klint Forward Factory Team, still shocked and sorry for what happened, is nevertheless forced to issue a statement of clarification to dispel the fanciful rumours that have spread following the episode.

‘The rider Unai Orradre, making his Moto2 debut as a replacement for Alex Escrig, is still shocked and sorry along with the team.

‘The Forward work group extends its closeness to Aprilia Racing and the Misano operators, who provide service on the track with such commitment and professionalism, but it is keen to underline the absolute randomness and inevitability of the accident for all the protagonists involved.

‘Without diminishing the episode, Klint Forward Factory Team trusts the media to ensure that the event is correctly communicated to the public and fans.’
 

