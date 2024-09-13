This is how Pedro Acosta enabled Tech3 to attract big-name 2025 line-up

Herve Poncharal has credited Pedro Acosta in helping convince Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini to join the Tech3 KTM MotoGP squad for 2025.

As part of a reshuffle of KTM’s stable for 2025, superstar rookie Acosta will step up to the factory team alongside Brad Binder.

Tech3 will cease running RC16’s under the GASGAS banner and rebrand as a factory KTM outfit, with multiple grand prix winners Bastianini and Vinales joining Poncharal’s squad.

Speaking on the MotoGP podcast last week, Poncharal says his team’s refreshed line-up was made partly possible by Acosta - who has scored seven podiums in total in 2024 - “showing what the RC16 can do”.

“Of course, I think if we can have the line-up for next year that we have - which is Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales - part of it is thanks to Pedro,” he said.

“Because I believe without Pedro showing what he showed, without Pedro fighting with Maverick and Enea quite a few races… when I spoke with them [and asked] ‘why did you decide to talk to us’ and would be eventually willing to sign with us and work with us, they told me one of the thing is they’ve been with Pedro [on track] and have seen what he could do with that bike and [thought] ‘wow, I would like to get on that bike.

“So, I think Pedro showed what the RC16 can do. It has been seen and appreciated by both Enea and Maverick.

“So, clearly, he helped us. How do I feel? I feel privileged, I feel honoured, because Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales are big names, are also title contenders.

“I know if they come it’s because so far none of them have won the MotoGP championship but this is their target.

“They have been reassured and confirmed to them that the status of the four riders [at KTM] are at the same level, same colours, everyone will have the same technical package with the same evolution at the same time.

“And if there is an evolution only for two because they haven’t got them ready for that race, it will be the best placed rider in the championship [who gets it].

“Already this year we have that support, but to have this incredible four-rider line-up and to have the possibility to fight with the factory team every race is a big challenge.”

Poncharal adds: “But this is also pressure on ourselves, because Enea is coming from what is the best technical package in the paddock.

“Maverick is coming from a very good technical package.

“They are both grand prix winners and they both are targeting the title. But this is our mission, to make them feel at home on that bike and in our team.”