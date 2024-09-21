“Bureaucratic problems” prevent Luca Salvadori’s body returning to Italy yet

Luca Salvadori’s body has not yet been brought home, his family have explained.

The motorcycle racing world is in mourning after the death of the Italian rider last weekend in a road racing accident.

The incident took place in Germany, where Salvadori’s body remains, meaning no funeral has yet taken place.

“Luca's family communicates that it is doing everything it can to speed up Luca's return to Italy,” a statement confirmed.

“Bureaucratic problems of various types are unfortunately slowing down this process but we are confident that everything can be resolved soon.

“We will give news on the date of the funeral as soon as possible which in any case cannot take place before Wednesday 25th.”

Ducati bikes in MotoGP and World Superbikes are carrying stickers to pay tribute to Salvadori this weekend.

As well as being a respected racer, he had become well-known for his social media presence.

Pecco Bagnaia said in Misano about Salvadori: “We lost a very great person, a friend.

“We used to speak a lot and had some dinners together. He was a very kind guy. I think everybody loved him because he was very fun and had a true passion for motorsport.

“This passion was pushing him to try to do every possibility in our sport. And he was always taking us with him on his [social media] videos, where his passion and the way he was speaking with us was fantastic.

"He was a very positive guy, and when you meet a positive guy like him, it’s a person you need to have by your side, because they give you a lot of happy vibes.

“We will miss him a lot and I will try to keep in my mind everything he was doing for us, for me.”