VR46 unveils special Mandalika MotoGP livery | “I felt like Justin Bieber!”

Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio to race in special red-and-white colours this weekend.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi

With Indonesian petroleum company Pertamina as its title sponsor and a special patriotic red-and-white livery, VR46 will be the adopted home team in this weekend’s Mandalika MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio, who unveiled the special colours on Thursday, said they had been blown away by the ‘rock star’ reception they’ve received since arriving in the country.

“I felt like Justin Bieber, or yeah, the Beatles!” said Diggia. “It’s like when a rock star arrives in a city I guess! It was amazing to see all the support during the parade [on Wednesday].

“I’ve never seen so many people cheering, screaming and being excited. For sure this will give us extra motivation. I love the special livery, it’s quite aggressive, with the Indonesia flag. I hope to do a really good job.”

Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi with special 2024 Indonesian MotoGP livery
Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi with special 2024 Indonesian…

Bezzecchi, whose picture also features on posters around the island, added: “It’s a bit strange for me to be honest! I’m not used to seeing myself in so many pictures everywhere.

“But the support we have from the fans, as Fabio said, is amazing. We are lucky to have this collaboration with Pertamina and hopefully we can give them all a good show.”

"I am really happy that as a team we were able to honour our partnership with Pertamina Lubricants with this special fairing in the colours of Indonesia," said VR46 team director Alessio Salucci. 

"This has become our third home GP: they welcomed us in an extraordinary way, with truly incredible affection and respect."

Bezzecchi defied recent collarbone surgery to finish third in last year's Mandalika Sprint before a fifth place in the grand prix, one place behind di Giannantonio (then riding for Gresini).

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
59m ago
How to watch Indonesian MotoGP practice today: Live stream here
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
8h ago
Daniel Ricciardo’s money-spinning F1 payday ends
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
WSBK
News
8h ago
Danilo Petrucci wants to “repeat” Cremona World Superbike wins “as soon as possible”
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Crucial reason pinpointed for Daniel Ricciardo’s cruel F1 decline
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
WSBK
News
8h ago
Alvaro Bautista predicts Toprak Razgatlioglu to “be very competitive” at Aragon WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
8h ago
Daniel Ricciardo's emotional first words after F1 axe is confirmed
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
9h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reminded of decisions which “can’t have helped” F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
9h ago
Daniel Ricciardo unsure of next career move as “exhausting” F1 run ends
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
9h ago
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit labelled "half-hearted and confusing"
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
9h ago
‘At the time...’ - Daniel Ricciardo ponders career regrets with F1 future uncertain
Daniel Ricciardo in 2018
Daniel Ricciardo in 2018