Enea Bastianini rues “one of the last chances” in 2024 MotoGP title fight

Indonesian GP crash has all but ended Bastianini’s title hopes

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini says winning the Indonesian Grand Prix was his only goal and his crash out of third represented “one of the last chances” for his 2024 MotoGP title hopes.

The factory Ducati rider was one of the favourites to fight for victory in Sunday’s 27-lap grand prix at Mandalika, and looked in good shape to challenge Jorge Martin when he leaped into second at the start.

But Bastianini fell quickly out of the podium battle as he “suffered a lot” with his rear medium tyre, before rallying in the second half of the race to get back up to third and threaten a late victory charge.

However, he crashed at Turn 1 on lap 21 having just set the fastest tour of the race and is now 75 points away from championship leader Martin with five rounds to go.

“Winning the race, I don’t know,” Bastianini said when asked what was possible without the crash.

“Probably it was possible to bring the second position. For me, with Pedro, it was hard because he was fast.

“But maybe the last two, three laps I was probably with my pace very close to him, trying to attack him and to fight.

“But my hope was try to win, but Jorge was ready from the start. Me at the start I suffered a lot with the rear tyre and it’s like this.”

He added: “For me today the only objective for me was to try to win.

“Was possibly to arrive in third place, or second place, was the best target for me.

“But wasn’t in my mind, my mind was only on the victory. It was one of the last chances.

“Now I have many points to close to the leader and I think it will be very hard. Let’s see, now I have to think about other thinks and try to reset the mind for Motegi.”

Explaining how the crash happened, Bastianini simply said: “I arrived a bit faster compared to the lap before.

“I was still pushing really hard, trying to close the gap to Pedro [Acosta in second]. Well, I arrived over the limit.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
11m ago
Danny Kent second, still searching for first win - “ I don’t think it’s from a lack of trying”
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
20m ago
Ryan Vickers comes from “a load of sessions behind everyone” to stunning third at Donington Park
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
Update on condition of two injured riders from red-flagged BSB Race 3
Christian Iddon
Christian Iddon
BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park (Showdown) - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals Alvaro Bautista “big advantage” in Aragon WorldSBK Race 2
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton “scared” himself with qualifying woes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista hails “incredible” Toprak Razgatlioglu battle in Aragon WorldSBK Race 2
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez told title hopes “disappear today” as engine catches fire
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
4h ago
Update on injured Supersport rider Galang Hendra Pratama after red-flagged race
Galang Hendra
Galang Hendra
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Indonesian MotoGP rider ratings: 9/10 for Honda's star man
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco