Yamaha bemoan “something not working” as a “big problem” is identified

“Fabio and I are having similar problems"

Alex Rins
Alex Rins

Yamaha’s recent upturn in form vanished on Friday in practice for the Japanese MotoGP.

At the previous rounds, in Misano and Mandalika, Yamaha’s riders were able to put themselves into the top 10 in practice, a welcome boost after long periods of underperformance.

But at Motegi on Friday, Fabio Quartararo was 14th and teammate Alex Rins was 20th.

“It was so hard to manage the situation today,” said Rins.

“I was trying to give my 100%, but something is not working.

“Fabio and I are having similar problems. We lack traction and edge grip.

“This track's main characteristic is hard braking, but we are having more problems than we expected with the hard front. So, we need to check why.”

Quartararo added: “We struggled today. It seems that the track affects the performance of our bike.

“If the grip at the track is good, we are not so bad, but if the track has low grip, we are far from the pole position times. We are lacking rear grip, and this makes it difficult.”

Team manager Massimo Meregalli said: “Motegi is a particular track, and it doesn't play to our strengths.

“A lack of grip seems to be a big problem as well. It prohibits Fabio and Alex from pushing to the fullest as it affects braking, cornering, and lean angle.

“It's disappointing after having been inside the Practice top 10 in Misano and Mandalika, but somehow, knowing the characteristics of this circuit, we already expected that this GP would be difficult.

“That said, we will continue to search for improvements throughout this weekend. We will analyse the data carefully to find a solution that we can try tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner is a wildcard for Yamaha this weekend, giving them a third bike on-track.

He was at the back of the grid after Friday practice in 23rd because he was focused on analysing prototype parts.

Gardner said: “It was a tough day. The bad weather in FP1 didn't help.

“At least we had some stable conditions this afternoon. I could have used that lost bit of time in FP1 to get used to the bike and the tyres again and get up to speed.

“But, overall, the day was not too bad. The most important thing is that we are trying the new items and are collecting useful data which Yamaha can use as a direction for the 2025 bike.”

Kazutoshi Seki, the test team leader, said: “Though we were a bit unlucky with the weather this morning, we proceeded with the testing as originally planned and were still able to make a solid start to our programme, especially in the afternoon.

“For this weekend, we have fitted Remy's two YZR-M1s with various 2025 prototype items, and the objective is to evaluate all the items thoroughly. Tomorrow, we will use the sessions to continue to collect data that will be used in the further development of the bike.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez tells Honda to “swallow your pride” as new tech boss is hired
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Casey Stoner rides a dirt track bike for first time in 20 years
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1
Feature
2h ago
Who should Audi sign alongside Nico Hulkenberg for F1 2025?
Audi's Gernot Dollner with Mattia Binotto
Audi's Gernot Dollner with Mattia Binotto
BSB
News
3h ago
Glenn Irwin likens Tommy Bridewell scrap to “a heavyweight boxing match”
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
F1
News
3h ago
James Vowles lauds Mercedes for “exceptional job” with 2026 F1 engine
James Vowles and Toto Wolff
James Vowles and Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Explained: Why KTM struggles weren’t Francesco Guidotti’s fault
Francesco Guidotti
Francesco Guidotti
WSBK
News
5h ago
Surprise immediate rider change at MV Agusta in World Supersport
Bahattin Sofuoglu
Bahattin Sofuoglu
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
Lap time analysis: How concerning is the KTM threat to Ducati?
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff puts a pause on Max Verstappen “flirting” over possible Mercedes move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Enea Bastianini explains cause of crash in Japanese MotoGP practice
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini