Enea Bastianini explains cause of crash in Japanese MotoGP practice

Enea Bastianini crashed on Friday in practice for the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Friday belonged to KTM who followed up news of Aki Ajo’s appointment as 2025 team boss with Brad Binder going fastest in practice.

Factory Ducati rider Bastianini was fifth while teammate and MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia was seventh. Bagnaia topped the morning timesheet.

Bastianini was running smoothly until a Turn 14 crash. He returned and recovered from 17th to second, before being displaced by three places.

“It was a quite complicated day,” explained Bastianini.

“I struggled a bit at the beginning: I couldn’t get up to speed in the morning and then in the afternoon things seemed to be going the same way.

“We made a set up change that was helping, but then I crashed as my foot got stuck while shifting to second gear, ending up in fourth gear and losing the front-end.

“Following the crash, I turned my attention to the time attack.

“I used the first tyre to get the right feeling and then I pushed in the final minutes, setting a strong lap-time.

“It was important to be in Q2, but my pace right now is not among the best.”

Bastianini is 75 points from championship leader Jorge Martin. Bagnaia, second in the championship, is 21 points behind Martin.

“It was a very positive day,” Bagnaia said.

“We got off to a good start and I felt much better with the bike straight away.

“This is a track that suits my riding style well; we did an excellent job and we improved throughout the day especially in sector three, where I had always struggled a little.

“Too bad for ending up wide at turn 11 during the final quick-lap attempt. It was key to find a good pace and to finish in the top ten, so I’m happy. We’ll need to make another step forward tomorrow, but we’re in the right direction.”