Enea Bastianini vs Marc Marquez battles ‘always quite spicy’

Just two points between Bastianini and Marquez as they fight for the final place on the 2024 world championship podium.

Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

While ten points separate MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia with four rounds to go, the battle for third is even closer.

Enea Bastianini is just two points clear of his 2025 factory Ducati replacement Marc Marquez heading into Phillip Island this weekend.

Bastianini and Marquez, riding the older GP23 bike for Gresini, have both taken two grand prix victories so far this season.

And while Martin and Bagnaia are yet to lock horns in battle, Bastianini and Marquez have diced several times already this season, including at the previous Japanese round.

Bastianini got the better of Marquez in the Motegi Sprint before the eight-time world champion turned the tables, beating ‘The Beast’ to third place by half-a-second in the grand prix.

“About the battle between Enea and Marc, I think it will be fair like always, like we saw in Japan,” said Bagnaia.

“I think the battles between Enea and Marc are quite spicy every time. We saw it in Mugello, in Assen, [in Mandalika], last time in Japan...

“So I think it will be a great battle between them and I think they are also strong enough to fight with us here, also Thailand and Malaysia because their potential is very similar and close to ours.

“I think their battle will be matched to our battle [for the title].”

Meanwhile, asked on Thursday if he agreed with Martin’s prediction that the title chase is an equal 50-50 between him and Pecco, Marquez replied:

“I would say 55-45. Martin at the moment has a ten-point lead. So he starts these last four races with a small advantage.

“But in the end, they are super equal, the level is there for both of them.”

With Marquez chosen to join Bagnaia at Ducati Lenovo next season, Bastianini is switching to Tech3 KTM.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
34m ago
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can become 2024 World Superbike Champion this weekend
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Luca Marini: Honda MotoGP team "doing great things, direction is very good"
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
3h ago
Honda planning British Supersport expansion in 2025 after Jack Kennedy title success
Honda Racing UK celebrates 2024 British Supersport title. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Honda Racing UK celebrates 2024 British Supersport title. Credit: Honda…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Is Ducati “untouchable” now in MotoGP? One rider doesn’t think so
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia outlines “huge" 2024 change for Martin, warns “you still feel the pressure”
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP

More News

BSB
News
3h ago
Rory Skinner reflects on “challenging” 2024 BSB season
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: Pedro Acosta wants first MotoGP win “so bad”
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
News
4h ago
GRT Yamaha retains Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter for WorldSBK 2025
Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini vs Marc Marquez battles ‘always quite spicy’
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Uncertain Australia MotoGP forecast no issue for Miller: ‘The less dry track time the better’
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australia MotoGP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose