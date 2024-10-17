Enea Bastianini vs Marc Marquez battles ‘always quite spicy’

While ten points separate MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia with four rounds to go, the battle for third is even closer.

Enea Bastianini is just two points clear of his 2025 factory Ducati replacement Marc Marquez heading into Phillip Island this weekend.

Bastianini and Marquez, riding the older GP23 bike for Gresini, have both taken two grand prix victories so far this season.

And while Martin and Bagnaia are yet to lock horns in battle, Bastianini and Marquez have diced several times already this season, including at the previous Japanese round.

Bastianini got the better of Marquez in the Motegi Sprint before the eight-time world champion turned the tables, beating ‘The Beast’ to third place by half-a-second in the grand prix.

“About the battle between Enea and Marc, I think it will be fair like always, like we saw in Japan,” said Bagnaia.

“I think the battles between Enea and Marc are quite spicy every time. We saw it in Mugello, in Assen, [in Mandalika], last time in Japan...

“So I think it will be a great battle between them and I think they are also strong enough to fight with us here, also Thailand and Malaysia because their potential is very similar and close to ours.

“I think their battle will be matched to our battle [for the title].”

Meanwhile, asked on Thursday if he agreed with Martin’s prediction that the title chase is an equal 50-50 between him and Pecco, Marquez replied:

“I would say 55-45. Martin at the moment has a ten-point lead. So he starts these last four races with a small advantage.

“But in the end, they are super equal, the level is there for both of them.”

With Marquez chosen to join Bagnaia at Ducati Lenovo next season, Bastianini is switching to Tech3 KTM.