‘I did one-year contracts because Honda were more committed to win than others’

Mick Doohan has reflected on his glory days with Honda - and advised how they can return to the top of MotoGP.

The Australian legend won five 500cc championships and is approaching the 30-year anniversary of his first, in 1994.

Doohan rode a Honda for the duration of his heyday but the Japanese brand has fallen on tough times more recently.

“I was with Honda for a long while. Back when I competed, I stayed with Honda,” Doohan said.

“I only did one-year contracts because they were more committed to win than the other manufacturers were, as far as technical personnel and the whole support.

“That’s why I remained there.

“So it’s disappointing to find them in the position at the moment.

“I personally believe the pandemic put the Japanese manufacturer back a step, while the European manufacturers continued to develop, whether it be electronically or in other areas.

“They will come back but they need a change of mind-set.

“Yamaha seem to be taking good steps towards achieving this for next year, and I hope Honda will continue down that path as well.

“It’s good to have multiple brands competing for the championship.”

Doohan remembered his first title: “30 years ago was a long time ago. My competition years seem a lifetime ago…

“I have so many fond memories. I enjoyed racing, the work, the commitment.

“To realise [the dream] was a relief. I’d been close in a couple of years. Then had injuries and technical issues.

“I’d been runner-up a couple of times so to win was a relief.

“But then I knew the work begun because I didn’t want to win only one championship.”

Today, Honda are a long way from crowning another world champion.

Marc Marquez exited a year ago due to their lack of competitiveness and they remain rooted to the back of the grid.

But, they have signed the retiring Aprilia racer Aleix Espargaro as a test rider for 2025 to develop their bike.

Romano Albesiano will also swap Aprilia for Honda. The well-respected Albesiano will become HRC technical director next season.

“Having Aleix as a test rider is a good move,” Doohan said.

“They need somebody who is quick and who has an understanding of what the bike requires to go forward.”