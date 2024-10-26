Marc Marquez: ‘Bagnaia needs to take risks, beat Martin tomorrow’

Jorge Martin may have only gained two more points on MotoGP title rival Francesco Bagnaia in Saturday’s Buriram Sprint.

But Marc Marquez, who knows more than any other rider on the grid about winning premier-class crowns with six to his name, warned it's now crucial for his future factory Ducati team-mate to beat Martin on Sunday.

“Tomorrow we will see a nice fight between Bagnaia-Martin because they are both riding super fast,” predicted Marquez, who finished the Sprint in fourth.

“And Bagnaia needs to take risks because if he wants to have some chance in Valencia, tomorrow he needs to finish in front of Martin.”

With Martin's advantage now at 22 points, he can theoretically finish second to Bagnaia in the remaining five races and still win the title.

After landing a surprise blow with pole position, when Martin fell, reigning double champion Bagnaia lost the holeshot after the Pramac rider dived aggressively for the inside at Turn 1.

Martin’s move forced both riders wide, handing Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini a race lead he kept to the chequered flag. Meanwhile, Martin recovered to catch and pass Bagnaia for second place at mid-distance.

Bastianini, Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP

Would Marc Marquez sign for 3rd in the championship or another win?

Bastianini’s victory also put the Italian within eight points of re-taking third in the world championship from Marquez.

The Gresini star finished 5.4s behind Bastianini and doubts his chances against the GP24 rider in Sunday’s full-length grand prix.

“We have our personal fight [for third in the standings] with Bastianini and it looks like when he is super strong, I am struggling a bit more, and the opposite. So let’s see,” Marquez said.

But if Marquez had to pick between third in the world championship or another MotoGP win, his priority is clear: “Another race win.”

Marquez’s options for a fourth grand prix victory before leaving Gresini are now limited to Buriram, Sepang or Valencia.

Of those, Marquez agreed that his home Spanish season finale could be the best chance, unless bad weather shakes up the order.

“Here [Buriram] is a good circuit and it has been a good weekend so far. But Malaysia is one of the worst circuits for me. You never know… At least we need to have one race in the rain, no?” Marquez said.

Some forecasts suggest a chance of rain in Thailand tomorrow.

“But I would prefer the rain in Malaysia!” Marquez laughed. “Let’s see, at least one wet race [I hope].

“But apart from the jokes, Valencia maybe I will have another [victory] opportunity... Of course we will try, but it will be difficult.”