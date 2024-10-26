Jorge Martin on Thai MotoGP sprint track limits: ‘I used my cards’

Jorge Martin admits he was worried about track limits during the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix sprint, but “used my cards” to ensure he didn’t get a penalty.

The Pramac rider was forced to recover from fifth on the opening lap after running wide at Turn 1 trying to jump Francesco Bagnaia from third on the grid.

Martin quickly fought his way back into the podium places and took second from Bagnaia with a daring overtake on the inside of Turn 7 on lap seven.

However, he touched the green run-off area and was given a track limits warning, and did so for a second time two tours later.

Bagnaia later said he was anticipating a penalty as he counted four track limits infringements, but Martin was officially only clocked as making two - which is one shy from a punishable offence.

Asked if he was worried about track limits, Martin said: “For sure.

“I mean I’m a bit on the limit in corner seven if I want to do the entry fast and go really soon onto the throttle, then I’m really on the limit on that exit.

“I used my cards. You can go on the green one time, so I used it.

“From that point I tried to keep a bit of margin, not a lot, because I know Pecco was quite strong at that point of the track. But I had to take some margin.”

The overtake on Bagnaia and the resulting second-place finish in the sprint means Martin is now 22 points clear in the standings.

It also means he can finish second in every race from now on and still win the championship.

“We will see during the coming races,” he said when asked for his thoughts on this.

“For sure, if you ask me if I would sign [for this], I would sign - I want to be world champion.

“But I don’t know. Let’s see, maybe tomorrow I cannot be second. I will give my 100%, Pecco will be so strong.

“I will try to be intelligent. For sure, my race is with him. If I can win, I will take it.

“But my challenge is another one. It will be super difficult. Pecco normally on Sunday improves, so I will need to improve also.”

Martin says running wide at Turn 1 on the opening lap was the only choice he had as he would have run into Bagnaia otherwise.

“Really difficult,” he added on his race.

“The first corner was complicated. I think I either released the brakes and go wide and lose a few positions, or hit Pecco. So, I decided to go wide. For sure it was difficult afterwards.

“I was in sixth position, or seventh position going into the third corner. From that moment it was difficult. It was really hot in the pack.

“Normally I’m a bit more in front, so I’m not used to this heat. It was really tough and also I think my front temperature went super high.

“Anyway, I think I was riding well, I was competitive. This is the most important thing and I was able to overtake back [Pedro] Acosta, Marc [Marquez] and Pecco.

“So, I’m happy and tomorrow will be a really difficult race. So, I need to be really focused.”

Martin is still unsure about tyre choice for the 26-lap grand prix, with the hard likely to be the favoured option as it was last year.

He did a lot of work with that on Friday, but wasn’t happy on the used hard. Regardless, he says he will “decide the same as Pecco” whatever happens.