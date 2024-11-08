How Pramac has prepared itself to win the 2024 MotoGP title

Behind-the-scenes gains have propped up Jorge Martin and Pramac’s 2024 title bid

Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pramac MotoGP team boss Gino Borsoi has revealed he has worked with a mental coach this season as part of a push to win the 2024 title.

Ahead of the final round next weekend in Barcelona, Jorge Martin leads Francesco Bagnaia by 24 points and could win the championship in the sprint race if he outscores his rival by two.

Should he win the title, Martin will becomes the first independent team rider to win a championship in the modern MotoGP era.

Borsoi has worked on himself this year to better deal with the pressure of fighting for a championship, which in turn has allowed him to guide Martin - who has also worked with a mental coach in 2024 - more effectively.

“For sure, it’s not an easy task,” Borsoi told TNT Sport about managing a title battle.

“This summer, I tried to get ready myself and have a mental coach because we have to improve our mind in every area.

“So, we know what we have to do on the bike, but also the body and physical side we need to be ready.

“Honestly speaking we talk a lot [Martin and myself] during the weekend.

“We try to prepare all of the scenarios and I can help him in a mental side, because as a rider I cannot say anything more because I was a rider but I never tried a MotoGP [bike].

“So, I cannot give him some advice [about riding].

“So, the only thing that can help the rider if something is wrong keep calm and just go ahead because otherwise you cannot fight with the factory, you cannot fight at the high level.

“So, when something goes bad, just keep calm and try to think in the best way. If you become nervous and angry, you just lose time.”

Winning the title this year will have added significance for both Pramac and Martin, as both get set to depart Ducati at the end of the season.

Martin will join the factory Aprilia squad after being overlooked for a factory Ducati team step, while Pramac will partner with Yamaha from 2025.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

