MotoGP confirms rescheduled first test of 2025 at Barcelona

MotoGP has confirmed that the first test of the 2025 season will take place on the Tuesday after the final round of the 2024 campaign in Barcelona.

Save for the COVID 2020 campaign and the 2021 season, MotoGP has traditionally staged a post-race test immediately after the final round of the year.

In recent times that test has been staged in Valencia, with the last two years seeing it run on the Tuesday after the final race.

This was due to happen again in 2024, but the deadly flooding in the Valencia region at the start of this month forced the Valencia GP to be cancelled.

MotoGP has been able to put together a replacement event to be held this weekend in Barcelona, called the Solidarity GP, though no word had been given on whether the test was to go ahead as planned.

While Dorna Sports had expected the official IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association) test to go ahead on Tuesday 19 November, this had yet to be confirmed.

However, on Monday ahead of this weekend’s finale, a spokesperson from Dorna confirmed that the test will go ahead as planned.

The session will begin at 10am local time and run to 5pm (9am-4pm GMT), with a 15-minute practice start session pencilled in for after the chequered flag.

Despite the change in venue, MotoGP is planning to carry on with its end-of-season traditions.

While details are to be finalised, MotoGP will host its prize giving on the Sunday after the final race of the season, with the world champion’s trophy to be awarded to either Jorge Martin or Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP will also reveal its new-look logo during this award ceremony.

This year’s post-race test will see some significant first outings for several high-profile names, most notably Marc Marquez stepping into the factory Ducati garage to test the GP25 he will campaign alongside Bagnaia in 2025.

Martin - who could be crowned champion this weekend, as he heads into the round 24 points clear of Bagnaia - is set to sample the factory Aprilia for the first time.

Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini will have their first opportunity to ride the KTM, while Marco Bezzecchi will sample the Aprilia.

Jack Miller will join Pramac again for both parties’ first taste of Yamaha machinery. Team-mate Miguel Oliveira’s participation is uncertain after fracturing his wrist in an incident at the Indonesian GP.

The Portuguese rider resumed on-bike training last weekend and could be eyeing a return to racing in Barcelona for his final outing with Trackhouse Aprilia.

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR Honda) will get their first taste of MotoGP machinery ahead of their rookie seasons.

Fermin Aldeguer is due to ride the Gresini Ducati at the test, but his participation is uncertain as he continues to recover from a broken wrist he suffered at the Thai GP.