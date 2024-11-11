MotoGP confirms rescheduled first test of 2025 at Barcelona

Post-Solidarity GP test confirmed

MotoGP test 2024
MotoGP test 2024
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has confirmed that the first test of the 2025 season will take place on the Tuesday after the final round of the 2024 campaign in Barcelona.

Save for the COVID 2020 campaign and the 2021 season, MotoGP has traditionally staged a post-race test immediately after the final round of the year.

In recent times that test has been staged in Valencia, with the last two years seeing it run on the Tuesday after the final race.

This was due to happen again in 2024, but the deadly flooding in the Valencia region at the start of this month forced the Valencia GP to be cancelled.

MotoGP has been able to put together a replacement event to be held this weekend in Barcelona, called the Solidarity GP, though no word had been given on whether the test was to go ahead as planned.

While Dorna Sports had expected the official IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association) test to go ahead on Tuesday 19 November, this had yet to be confirmed.

However, on Monday ahead of this weekend’s finale, a spokesperson from Dorna confirmed that the test will go ahead as planned.

The session will begin at 10am local time and run to 5pm (9am-4pm GMT), with a 15-minute practice start session pencilled in for after the chequered flag.

Despite the change in venue, MotoGP is planning to carry on with its end-of-season traditions.

While details are to be finalised, MotoGP will host its prize giving on the Sunday after the final race of the season, with the world champion’s trophy to be awarded to either Jorge Martin or Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP will also reveal its new-look logo during this award ceremony.

This year’s post-race test will see some significant first outings for several high-profile names, most notably Marc Marquez stepping into the factory Ducati garage to test the GP25 he will campaign alongside Bagnaia in 2025.

Martin - who could be crowned champion this weekend, as he heads into the round 24 points clear of Bagnaia - is set to sample the factory Aprilia for the first time.

Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini will have their first opportunity to ride the KTM, while Marco Bezzecchi will sample the Aprilia.

Jack Miller will join Pramac again for both parties’ first taste of Yamaha machinery. Team-mate Miguel Oliveira’s participation is uncertain after fracturing his wrist in an incident at the Indonesian GP.

The Portuguese rider resumed on-bike training last weekend and could be eyeing a return to racing in Barcelona for his final outing with Trackhouse Aprilia.

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR Honda) will get their first taste of MotoGP machinery ahead of their rookie seasons.

Fermin Aldeguer is due to ride the Gresini Ducati at the test, but his participation is uncertain as he continues to recover from a broken wrist he suffered at the Thai GP. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
16m ago
What Toto Wolff told Michael Masi as 'anger' over Abu Dhabi 2021 remains
Michael Masi
Michael Masi
MotoGP
News
31m ago
What have been the best races for MotoGP’s 2024 title challengers?
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP confirms rescheduled first test of 2025 at Barcelona
MotoGP test 2024
MotoGP test 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Official: Iannone doesn’t get Barcelona MotoGP outing as VR46 calls up Pirro
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Pep Guardiola inspiration behind Toto Wolff not persuading Lewis Hamilton to stay
Toto Wolff and Pep Guardiola
Toto Wolff and Pep Guardiola

More News

Moto3
News
4h ago
Moto3 champion David Alonso helps with Valencia flood clear-up
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Crash
WSBK
News
4h ago
Jonathan Rea takes first Yamaha victory… on dirt
Jonathan Rea, 2024 EICMA charity race. Credit: EICMA/Instagram.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 EICMA charity race. Credit: EICMA/Instagram.
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff reveals Carlos Sainz Sr tip-off about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi race together again at VR46 Ranch
Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi, Tavullia 2024
Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi, Tavullia 2024
© Crash
MotoGP
News
20h ago
Casey Stoner comes up short on novelty return to racing
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner