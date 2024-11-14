Pecco Bagnaia given bleak “he must climb Everest” title prediction

Grim prediction for Pecco Bagnaia's title defence in Barcelona

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia’s hopes of retaining the MotoGP title rest on his “climbing Everest”.

That is the bleak verdict offered by Michele Pirro, Ducati’s test rider who will race this weekend.

Factory Ducati star Bagnaia and Pramac’s Jorge Martin will decide the championship at the relocated Barcelona finale.

Martin has a 24-point lead and could confirm the title as early as Saturday.

"The ranking doesn't lie,” Pirro told Motosprint when asked for a prediction.

“Jorge has much higher odds than Pecco.

“A lead of 24 points is notable, and racing teaches me that it's better to be above rather than below.

“If the Spaniard has to manage, the Italian will have to climb Everest.

“Nothing can be said against Martin: he remained focused race after race, making fewer mistakes than Bagnaia.

“Bagnaia won 10 [Sunday races] and, if he didn't win the title, it would be absurd, while Martin is good at learning from mistakes."

Pirro will represent the VR46 Ducati team this weekend, replacing the injured Fabio di Giannantonio.

Pirro has been selected instead of Andrea Iannone, who raced in Sepang.

Pirro will race for the first time this season then, on Tuesday at the postseason test, will return to prepping the GP25.

"The Desmosedici GP25 has some improvements but, by virtue of the excellent base it has, improving the bike is not easy,” he said.

“After the tests carried out in Misano and Jerez, it will be interesting to try it in Barcelona, ​​a track with not very good grip, because we all want to ensure the step we're looking for."

The GP25 which Pirro is largely responsible for developing will be in the hands of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez next season, who will be factory Ducati teammates.

VR46’s Di Giannantonio will be the third and final rider with access to the factory-spec Ducati in 2025.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

