Jorge Lorenzo’s crunch verdict on Jorge Martin v Pecco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin's battle analysed by two-time champ

Jorge Lorenzo has assessed the title-decider between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Pramac’s Martin has a 24-point lead above factory Ducati rider Bagnaia going into this weekend’s season-finale in Barcelona.

Martin can seal his maiden title, and rip it from defending champion Bagnaia, if he wins Saturday’s sprint.

“Given the ranking situation, Martin has a better chance, but it's not certain until the last chequered flag,” two-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo told Motosprint.

“Jorge would certainly have to make a lot of mistakes to not win the title: he also worked hard with a sports psychologist to calm his impetus, but he still made mistakes, like Bagnaia.

“It was a world championship with many mistakes, but it seems like Martin's year and I would be happy if that were the case, given that he is a smart and talented boy who deserves at least a MotoGP title.

“I see myself a little in Martin, but also in Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo.

“Both Pecco and Jorge lean out a lot from the bike, and the latter has an explosiveness similar to mine, with which he manages to start strong to get away from the others.

“Both Martin and Pecco manage to be consistent once in the lead: they are fluid and consistent like I was.

“While Marc Marquez, for example, can be but he is less precise, he has other qualities. He is more detached, explosive and aggressive."

This weekend’s finale has relocated to Barcelona after Valencia was struck by deadly floods.

Bagnaia insisted he would not compete in Valencia amid the disaster, even if it cost him the title.

Lorenzo praised the champion’s stance: “When there is a catastrophe like the one in Valencia, sport ends up in the background.

“[Speak] myself like Bagnaia did? His message was received well, I think I would have too, but chapeau to him because he has proven to be a gentleman."

For the final time, Bagnaia and Marquez will race before joining forces in an unlikely alliance for the factory Ducati team in 2025.

“Everything will depend on what happens on the track,” Lorenzo said.

“If there is tension there it will also carry over outside, but if one is much faster than the other the problem will not arise."

