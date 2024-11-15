Marc Marquez: “Not a surprise, podium super difficult”

“It was not a surprise, every time I ride here I'm struggling more than usual”

Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

Marc Marquez has played down his chances of leaving the Gresini team with a podium finish in this weekend's Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP.

The Spaniard fought his way from 14th on the grid to the rostrum in both of May’s Catalunya races, since which he has won four times on the Ducati.

But Marquez was only eighth quickest in Friday practice for the season finale, as the third-best Ducati GP23 rider behind Marco Bezzecchi (second) and brother Alex Marquez (seventh).

“It was not a surprise, every time I ride here in Circuit de Catalunya, I'm struggling more than usual” Marquez said. “Now I have extra work, to try to improve, to try to feel better.

“The only positive thing today is that we are in Q2 and that we improved from FP1 to Practice. So let's see if tomorrow we can do another step.

“The target will be trying to be close to the top five positions because this GP the podium will be super difficult.”

Marquez revealed that he seems to be suffering more than most in the cooler temperatures.

“It was a very strange condition,” he said. “It's the same for everybody but on my personal side, I feel much worse than in May.

“It was difficult to understand where is the limit. You can lose the front super quick. If you push too much the tyres, you destroy it because the cold temperature.

“So everything is tricky. But we have a lot of tyre options. Michelin did a good job and let's see which one is the best for the races.

“But in terms of pace, as happened in the last GP here, I'm not super far. When the tyre drops, I feel better than when the tyre is new.”

Marquez is one point ahead of Enea Bastianini in the battle for third in the world championship. The Italian also struggled on Friday, finishing in tenth.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Analysis: Bagnaia vs Martin - who holds the advantage ahead of title decider?
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Johann Zarco produces “one of the best laps” to make Barcelona MotoGP Q2
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Maverick Vinales: “Plenty of room” in Pecco practice start incident
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez Tech3 tangle a “scary, shit happens” situation
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jorge Martin: Barcelona MotoGP circuit needs resurface “for the good of the show”
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Revealed: Ducati test rider explains Marc Marquez’s huge task on GP23
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“Difficult” for Fabio Quartararo “to make a great race” at Barcelona MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Marc Marquez: “Not a surprise, podium super difficult”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Pecco Bagnaia explains Barcelona MotoGP Maverick Vinales incident: “I lost the front”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Saturday I can have some fun, fastest engine I ever had”
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP