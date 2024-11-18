Fabio Quartararo banks “one of my greatest races” with Barcelona MotoGP P11

11th place and 10 seconds off the win was cause of optimism for Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo has 12 Grand Prix wins, but he ranked his 11th-place finish at last weekend’s Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP as “one of my greatest races”.

The French rider had narrowly missed out on points in Saturday’s Sprint after suffering a major loss of grip at the end of the race.

That prompted him to try the hard-compound rear tyre for the Grand Prix.

“We tried the hard [compound rear tyre] that we never tried during the weekend,” Quartararo said.

“I think it was the correct choice, but we had no grip, and I had [Marco] Bezzecchi in front with the soft [compound rear tyre] who was spinning all the race and still had more grip than me at the end.

“So, clearly we know what we miss, we know what we have to improve, but I think I managed to get, to be honest, one of my greatest races.

“We finished only 10 seconds from the top, even if the position is not super-good, but I think we can be happy with the race that we managed.”

On Saturday, most riders had written off the soft-compound rear tyre as a legitimate option for the full-distance race because of the drop-off experienced in the Sprint.

However, Quartararo said he wasn’t surprised to see Francesco Bagnaia, who ultimately won the race, take the soft rear.

“I knew that Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] was going with the soft, because [what does he have to lose],” Quartararo said.

“The pace he had was incredible, and I didn’t expect [Jorge] Martin to go with the medium [compound rear tyre], because for me the medium was dropping the same as the soft but] with less potential.

“And the hard, I didn’t know, but yesterday Alex [Rins] went with the medium, me with the soft, we both had an incredible drop.

“So I decided to try the hard, and nothing to lose at the end, and just some information.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first factory bike feedback
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
The trait McLaren’s rising star shares with their current F1 driver
Photo by Macau GP
Photo by Macau GP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Chantra outlines his target as a MotoGP Rookie
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Maverick Vinales ready for “beautiful" new MotoGP challenge at KTM
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
7h ago
Liam Lawson was “told off” by dad for middle-finger salute to Sergio Perez
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

More News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
“No power in the brake”: Pedro Acosta’s top-KTM goal evaporates at Barcelona
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
8h ago
Canadian GP to move as F1 takes step closer to regionalised calendar
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
8h ago
How important is a ‘fast impression’ in Tuesday’s Barcelona MotoGP test?
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona…
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Fabio Quartararo banks “one of my greatest races” with Barcelona MotoGP P11
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Marc Marquez makes first visit into official Ducati garage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez