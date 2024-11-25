Fabio Quartararo: “Frustration that we didn't manage podiums” but...

"...I start to really enjoy the bike because I can push the limits"

Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Fabio Quartararo went into the winter break with a surprise second place on the timesheets at the Barcelona MotoGP test.

The performance provided a welcome boost at the end of Yamaha’s worst season in the ‘MotoGP’ era.

Yamaha’s M1 failed to take a grand prix podium for the first time since its debut in 2002, with the factory’s lead rider Quartararo just 13th in the world championship.

So what will the Frenchman ask for from Santa this Christmas?

“Power and grip is the only thing I can really ask at the beginning,” said Quartararo, who had a revised chassis, aero, swingarm and engine to try at the test.

“Because in terms of grip we are really, really far and I think to go fast, it’s the first thing.

“And the power, Santa Claus already came early to give us extra, but I will ask for even more because we know that we will miss it!”

Reflecting on his toughest premier-class season, after three podiums and tenth place in last year’s championship, Quartararo said:

“Well, of course there is frustration that we didn't manage to get any podiums, any really great race. But I think it's quite important for us to go home with the feeling of the last four races where we have been improving.”

The closest Quartararo got to the rostrum in the damp Jerez Sprint, when a third place was snatched away by a post-race tyre penalty.

His best grand prix result was sixth place at Sepang.

While the results are not where Quartararo or Yamaha want them to be, the 2021 world champion is adamant the project is moving forwards.

Highlighting the huge number of engineers, both Japanese and Italian, in the pit box at the test, Quartararo added:

“The way for us to improve the bike, the way to work has been improved during this year.

“I's not easy for Yamaha to change totally the mentality. So it really took a lot of time. Then the improvement, the new people, the new team - many, many things are new. I think everybody also saw Augusto Fernandez in the box with us.

“So I think that they are changing a lot. The test team also. And step by step, we will come back. And of course I want it to happen tomorrow, but it takes time and the project is getting better.”

Does Quartararo feel closer to the top after the results of the Barcelona test?

“I feel a bit faster. Closer, I don't know. Because during a test day, it's quite difficult to really analyse well. But in terms of position, we are a bit better even if it's just a test.

“But we will see from the last day in Thailand [next year] where is really our realistic position.”

Quartararo also insisted that he’s “enjoying” the M1 again.

“I don't even take it like work,” he said. “I'm enjoying the bike. I start to really enjoy the bike because I can push the limits.

“But we have a clear goal to come back [to the top] and whatever we can do to be back as soon as possible, we will do it.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

