Aleix Espargaro: HRC, Albesiano ‘mix’ will make Honda ‘really strong’

Aleix Espargaro may have made his Honda debut, during the Barcelona post-race test, but it seems Romano Albesiano will need to wait until 1st January to start his new role as HRC’s MotoGP technical director.

Espargaro and Albesiano have worked together at Aprilia since the Spaniard’s arrival in 2017. Espargaro was still as low as 17th in the world championship in 2020, but the RS-GP then took dramatic steps forward.

A first podium and eighth in the world championship in 2021 was followed by a victory, six podiums and fourth in the 2022 standings.

That became sixth in 2023, despite two more grand prix wins. Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales was then the only rider to defeat Ducati on a Sunday in 2024, while Espargaro claimed a Sprint victory in Catalunya.

“I believe a lot in the talent of Romano. I think more time and perspective will give more credit to what Romano and I achieved in Aprilia, sincerely,” Espargaro said during the closing stages of his final full-time MotoGP campaign.

Albesiano took over the technical side of Aprilia Racing following Gigi Dall’Igna’s departure to Ducati at the end of 2013.

“What Romano was able to do these last 6-7 years in Aprilia has been amazing. Remarkable,” Espargaro continued.

“We've grown these last two or three seasons, but the first ones were very difficult. He never gave up, he had a lot of ideas, he made the bike year by year better.

“I have always a good relationship with Romano, a lot of respect to him, and I think it's like a present, to move to the biggest factory in this paddock with a lot of history.”

Albesiano will become the first non-Japanese to hold such technical authority at HRC.

“It's like a dream, to be the technical director of HRC is unbelievable,” Espargaro said.

Romano Albesiano, Alberto Puig

The task now facing Albesiano - and Espargaro - is to replicate the rise of the RS-GP with the struggling RC213V.

Honda, the most successful manufacturer in grand prix racing, has been lodged at the bottom of the constructors’ standings for the last three seasons.

Without Marc Marquez and last year’s COTA winner Alex Rins, Honda sunk to new lows in 2024, with a best result of eighth by LCR’s Johann Zarco in the wet Thai Grand Prix.

The RCV’s peak dry result was ninth by the Frenchman in Indonesia, Honda’s only other top ten of the season. Zarco was 17th in the world championship with Takaaki Nakagami 19th, Joan Mir 21st and Luca Marini 22nd.

“I think HRC doesn't have to change everything, they won a lot in the past with their way of work. But obviously today the Italian engineers are on top of the world, so to mix this will make Honda really strong for next year,” said Espargaro.

“And once again, that Honda HRC put the target on Romano, myself as a test rider, my crew chief, one mechanic that's going to join me also - it means we did a really good job in Aprilia.

“So full credit to Aprilia, because we have to be very proud.”

Espargaro’s testing deal was confirmed in July, three months before HRC’s surprise Albesiano announcement.

The #41 said he decided to join the HRC testing program ‘around Jerez’ in April. Espargaro was cagey about his personal involvement in Albesiano moving to HRC, insisting the Italian was already a target.

“Obviously, I talked good about Romano… [but] it is a from a long time ago that they [HRC] liked Romano,” he said.

“I made my decision to go to Honda at the beginning of the season, around Jerez.

“I talked a lot with them, the engineers, I asked a lot of questions… I knew they were looking to reinforce the Japanese technical team with a European technician.

“I know how good Romano is and how impressive what he did in Aprilia is.”

Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Barcelona MotoGP Test

Taking Albesiano’s place at Aprilia will be Fabiano Sterlacchini, who has previously held senior positions at Ducati and KTM.

Espargaro, whose good friend and reigning world champion Jorge Martin arrives at Aprilia for 2025, insists the changes won’t damage the Noale factory.

“I think it is OK for both sides. It is good for Aprilia that new technicians will arrive, new riders and a new technical boss who will not ’wake up’ but give fire to everybody in Noale,” Espargaro said.

“They have a good structure there but when you have a new boss it gives everybody [reason] to show they are good. The base of the bike is good and Jorge is a super-fast rider. So I think it is also good on the Aprilia side.”

Espargaro went on to finish 14th fastest (+1.2s) on his RCV debut at the Barcelona test, putting him ahead of all the full-time Honda riders except Johann Zarco.

Martin and new Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi were 11th and 13th respectively.