Shrewdest signing of MotoGP rider market is pointed out

The MotoGP rider market ahead of next season will be much-changed.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up features a host of riders of new bikes - some of them will be thrilled, others perhaps less so.

But away from the furore of Ducati snapping up Marc Marquez, every other manufacturer was busy at work trying to do the best business they could possibly do.

Many of those brands will be confident that they have improved their rider duo for next year.

Our writers have picked out the shrewdest signing of the MotoGP rider market...

Peter McLaren: Yamaha looked in real danger of losing Fabio Quartararo but were able to secure a new deal.

But on paper, I’d say Aprilia, which had been one of Quartararo’s rumoured options but then quickly capitalised on Ducati’s factory team decision to sign eventual world champion Jorge Martin.

A reigning champion hasn't left a MotoGP team for a different brand since Valentino Rossi.

KTM also deserves a mention for ensuring Pedro Acosta wasn’t tempted away, plus the double signing of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales for Tech3.

Lewis Duncan: Aprilia - signing Jorge Martin.

He was all set to be a factory Ducati rider in 2025, and if the cards had fallen its way Ducati would have had the Spaniard, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez all on factory GP25s.

The U-turn that ultimately saw Marquez get the nod over Martin forced the latter to walk, and Aprilia opened its arms.

The Noale brand had tried to sign Fabio Quartararo earlier in the year, but couldn’t afford much above €4 million to the 2021 world champion - a drop in the ocean compared to Yamaha’s offer.

But when Martin, egged on by Aleix Espargaro, came walking into the Aprilia offices at Mugello the Italian brand didn’t miss its shot and Massimo Rivola was able to get the funding he needed to secure his signature.

Aprilia’s form may have dropped off in the second half of the year, but with Martin winning the title it’s a contract that has aged very well for the marque.

Jordan Moreland: Honda - signing Aleix Espargaro.

The fact that Aprilia failed to keep him and Honda seized the opportunity was massive.

He developed that Aprilia from a bike at the back of the grid, to one that could win races and contend for regular podiums.

He has a difficult task at Honda, but he is one of the best test riders you could ever have with his wealth of experience.