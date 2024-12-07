Finger pointed at MotoGP's unsung hero of the year

The overachiever of the year is not necessarily an accolade that anybody wants to win.

But, in terms of MotoGP in 2024, it is recognition for a series of impressive under-the-radar rides.

It could be a rider who shone with unexpected results, or somebody getting the maximum from their sub-par package.

Our team of MotoGP experts have pointed the finger at their unsung hero of the 2024 season...

Jordan Moreland: Johann Zarco, outscoring the Repsol Honda riders and becoming the top Honda.

Really impressed with how his season went as he showed his true class and experience to become Honda's leading force.

Lewis Duncan: Fabio Quartararo. The 2021 world champion repeatedly outshone the underperforming M1 package throughout the 2024 season, coming away with a best of sixth at the Malaysian GP.

He ended the year 13th in the standings with 113 points, which is some way off the 172 he managed last season - but that speaks to the hole Yamaha found itself in.

The bike showed small steps forward and Yamaha heads into 2025 seemingly pointing in the right direction. But the Japanese brand really would be lost with Quartararo in its ranks.

Peter McLaren: I’d say the two Frenchmen, Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco, were the unsung heroes of this season.

I’ll go with LCR’s Zarco who, although only 17th overall, was the top Honda rider in qualifying, races and the world championship during his first year on the RCV.

He also scored double the points of the official Repsol riders.