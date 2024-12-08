My big Ducati regret - “sometimes I didn’t rise to the situation”

"Ups and downs" of Ducati tenure assessed

Ducati
Ducati

Enea Bastianini has admitted one big regret from his stint at Ducati.

In 2025 Bastianini will leave behind his factory Ducati seat to Marc Marquez, and will head to KTM’s revamped Tech3 project.

It brings to an end his two-year period in Ducati’s official team which never lived up to its full potential.

"I will certainly take away a lot of experience,” Bastianini told Motorsport.

“Let's say that they have been four very good years, with ups and downs.

“Sometimes, if you want, we can say that I didn't rise to the situation, so I have so many things to reproach myself for.

“But there were also many joys and I experienced many beautiful moments.”

Bastianini won seven grands prix and two sprint races on the Ducati.

In 2022, for Gresini, he won the second-most amount of races behind champion Pecco Bagnaia which earned him a promotion, above Jorge Martin, into the factory team.

But his 2023 was ruined by a major shoulder injury suffered at the very first round.

Mid-way through this season, his bike was already being touted for Martin or Marquez in 2025.

Bastianini has committed to KTM for next year, alongside Maverick Vinales in the Tech3 team which will have factory material.

"At the beginning it won't be easy to change bikes after all this time, to change everything a bit,” Bastianini said.

“But I believe that there is a good future waiting for me and that I can be competitive, after having a strong teammate like Pecco, who has made me grow a lot from different points of view.

“But the same goes for Jorge and Marc, who gave me a hard time and made me grow. I feel like a better rider and I hope I can prove it.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

