Revealed: Cost of amazing MotoGP items auctioned for Valencia

An auction to raise money for Valencia flood victims has totalled £219,507.70.

MotoGP collaborated with the Spanish Red Cross to give fans a chance to buy incredible memorabilia, with the proceeds going to the flood-hit Valencia.

Here’s the price that the top items sold at…

£41,497 for Maverick Vinales’ 2013 Moto3 title-winning bike.

£25,728 for one of the first-ever Moto2 bikes, donated by Dorna’s Carmelo Ezpeleta

£15,147 Yamaha VIP experience at 2025 Buriram season opener

£7,884 for Valentino Rossi’s signed helmet

£7,470 for a Roby Starline helmet signed by MotoGP riders

£6,847 for Yamaha VIP experience at 2025 Catalan GP

£6,640 for Aleix Espargaro’s leathers

£5,851 for VIP experience for two people at a 2025 MotoGP round

£5,810 for the front fairing from Dani Pedrosa’s first KTM

£4,980 for Fabio Quartararo’s helmet

£4,150 for Miguel Oliveira’s leathers

£3,943 for Aleix Espargaro’s paddock scooter

Here is every item sold at the auction to help the victims of the Valencia flood.