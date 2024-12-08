Revealed: Cost of amazing MotoGP items auctioned for Valencia
Maverick Vinales' bike, Valentino Rossi's helmet, several sets of leathers...
An auction to raise money for Valencia flood victims has totalled £219,507.70.
MotoGP collaborated with the Spanish Red Cross to give fans a chance to buy incredible memorabilia, with the proceeds going to the flood-hit Valencia.
Here’s the price that the top items sold at…
£41,497 for Maverick Vinales’ 2013 Moto3 title-winning bike.
£25,728 for one of the first-ever Moto2 bikes, donated by Dorna’s Carmelo Ezpeleta
£15,147 Yamaha VIP experience at 2025 Buriram season opener
£7,884 for Valentino Rossi’s signed helmet
£7,470 for a Roby Starline helmet signed by MotoGP riders
£6,847 for Yamaha VIP experience at 2025 Catalan GP
£6,640 for Aleix Espargaro’s leathers
£5,851 for VIP experience for two people at a 2025 MotoGP round
£5,810 for the front fairing from Dani Pedrosa’s first KTM
£4,980 for Fabio Quartararo’s helmet
£4,150 for Miguel Oliveira’s leathers
£3,943 for Aleix Espargaro’s paddock scooter
Here is every item sold at the auction to help the victims of the Valencia flood.