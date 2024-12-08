Revealed: Cost of amazing MotoGP items auctioned for Valencia

Maverick Vinales' bike, Valentino Rossi's helmet, several sets of leathers...

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

An auction to raise money for Valencia flood victims has totalled £219,507.70.

MotoGP collaborated with the Spanish Red Cross to give fans a chance to buy incredible memorabilia, with the proceeds going to the flood-hit Valencia.

Here’s the price that the top items sold at…

£41,497 for Maverick Vinales’ 2013 Moto3 title-winning bike.

£25,728 for one of the first-ever Moto2 bikes, donated by Dorna’s Carmelo Ezpeleta

£15,147 Yamaha VIP experience at 2025 Buriram season opener

£7,884 for Valentino Rossi’s signed helmet

£7,470 for a Roby Starline helmet signed by MotoGP riders

£6,847 for Yamaha VIP experience at 2025 Catalan GP

£6,640 for Aleix Espargaro’s leathers

£5,851 for VIP experience for two people at a 2025 MotoGP round

£5,810 for the front fairing from Dani Pedrosa’s first KTM

£4,980 for Fabio Quartararo’s helmet

£4,150 for Miguel Oliveira’s leathers

£3,943 for Aleix Espargaro’s paddock scooter

Here is every item sold at the auction to help the victims of the Valencia flood.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

