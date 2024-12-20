‘Legend-seeking’ Jorge Martin ‘beat the best Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez’

2024 world champion praises his MotoGP title competition

Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin says he “beat the best version” of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on his way to the 2024 MotoGP title.

The outgoing Pramac rider engaged in a season-long battle with factory Ducati rival Bagnaia that culminated in a final round showdown in Barcelona.

Though only winning three grands prix to Bagnaia’s 11, Martin’s consistency ensured that he won a first premier class title by 10 points.

In an interview with the official MotoGP website following his championship victory, Martin heaped praise on Bagnaia as well as Marquez, who won three times in 2024 on the year-old Gresini-run Ducati.

“It was incredible winning against the best Pecco, because he won 11 races,” Martin said.

“So, the best Pecco.  I think Marc was also his best version. Maybe he didn’t have the best bike, he was missing a little bit from the bike.

“But he was the best Marc. I can assure you that he was on the limit. And I beat them both.

“For sure I need to improve because I was really consistent, but I just won three Sundays.

“I crashed twice while leading, so there is always room to improve and I will try to do it.”

In the same interview, Martin outlined what he wants out of his career: “I want to be a legend in MotoGP.

“I want to be remembered as an amazing rider like [Jorge] Lorenzo, [Dani] Pedrosa, Valentino [Rossi], Marc Marquez.”

Reflecting on his initial emotions after winning the championship in Barcelona, Martin says his thoughts turned to the crash in Portugal in his rookie season in 2021 that left him with multiple injuries.

“Still difficult to accept,” he said of his title.

“After the race I was emotional, I was really shocked.

“Before I went to sleep I was crying a lot in bed on my own. Maria was sleeping and I started crying.

“I remember a lot the bad moments, how difficult it was.

“But the important thing was I never gave up. I remember Portimao, being with nine injuries, in the bed - for one month I couldn’t even walk. And then I am here today. So, it’s crazy.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

