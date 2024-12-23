Jorge Martin credits three MotoGP riders who “made me better” in 2024 title chase

Jorge Martin has credited his three closest MotoGP championship challengers for making him “a better rider” on his way to the 2024 world title.

Martin scored his first premier class title in a championship battle that went all the way to the wire, with the former Pramac rider coming out on top by 10 points.

The Spaniard became the first independent team rider to win the title in the modern era and is Ducati’s third world champion after Francesco Bagnaia and Casey Stoner.

In the latter stages of the 2024 season, Martin and Bagnaia emerged as the runaway favourites, with the latter winning 11 grands prix to the eventual world champion’s three across the campaign.

At times Martin also had to go head-to-head with Gresni’s Marc Marquez and factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, who completed the top four in the standings behind the top two.

"Pecco Bagnaia , Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini - all three have made me a better rider, they have made me give my all,” Martin said.

“When it wasn't one of them, it was the other who could have won, and I was always in that fight and that's what made the difference.

“It was a very difficult title to win, we achieved a historic points record, which already tells you that the competitiveness was very high and to have beaten them is incredible.”

Martin has also said since winning the world championship that he beat “the best version” of Bagnaia and Marquez in 2024.

The reigning champion will move across to Aprilia for his title defence campaign in 2025, after Ducati made a U-turn earlier in the year on its decision to promote Martin to its factory squad in favour of Marquez.

As yet, Martin hasn’t decided publicly if he will run the number one plate or not.

In the post-season Barcelona test last month when Martin made his debut on the RS-GP, he stuck with his traditional 89 plate.

Bastianini has also left the Ducati fold for 2025, taking up an offer from KTM to race for the Tech3 squad alongside former Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales.