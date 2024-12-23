Jorge Martin credits three MotoGP riders who “made me better” in 2024 title chase

“When it wasn’t one of them, it was the other who could have won…”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin has credited his three closest MotoGP championship challengers for making him “a better rider” on his way to the 2024 world title.

Martin scored his first premier class title in a championship battle that went all the way to the wire, with the former Pramac rider coming out on top by 10 points.

The Spaniard became the first independent team rider to win the title in the modern era and is Ducati’s third world champion after Francesco Bagnaia and Casey Stoner.

Analysis: The early signs of hope in Jorge Martin's Aprilia MotoGP test debut

In the latter stages of the 2024 season, Martin and Bagnaia emerged as the runaway favourites, with the latter winning 11 grands prix to the eventual world champion’s three across the campaign.

At times Martin also had to go head-to-head with Gresni’s Marc Marquez and factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, who completed the top four in the standings behind the top two.

"Pecco Bagnaia , Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini - all three have made me a better rider, they have made me give my all,” Martin said.

“When it wasn't one of them, it was the other who could have won, and I was always in that fight and that's what made the difference.

“It was a very difficult title to win, we achieved a historic points record, which already tells you that the competitiveness was very high and to have beaten them is incredible.”

Martin has also said since winning the world championship that he beat “the best version” of Bagnaia and Marquez in 2024.

The reigning champion will move across to Aprilia for his title defence campaign in 2025, after Ducati made a U-turn earlier in the year on its decision to promote Martin to its factory squad in favour of Marquez.

As yet, Martin hasn’t decided publicly if he will run the number one plate or not.

In the post-season Barcelona test last month when Martin made his debut on the RS-GP, he stuck with his traditional 89 plate.

Bastianini has also left the Ducati fold for 2025, taking up an offer from KTM to race for the Tech3 squad alongside former Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11m ago
Why the Spanish GP should be hailed as MotoGP’s best race of 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
New Aprilia tech boss explains KTM split: “There was no longer great compatibility”
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
5h ago
Former Moto3 race winner heads for British Superbikes in 2025
John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3
John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jorge Martin credits three MotoGP riders who “made me better” in 2024 title chase
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton needs ‘fresh start’ at Ferrari with Bono staying at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton with engineer Peter Bonnington.
Lewis Hamilton with engineer Peter Bonnington.

More News

F1
News
9h ago
Aston Martin rivals “will live to regret” missing out on Adrian Newey
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll
MotoGP
News
23h ago
Why Gigi Dall’Igna gives Ducati MotoGP riders “a lot of confidence”
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22/12/24
Trevathan: Other KTM MotoGP riders couldn’t do what Acosta does on his bike
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22/12/24
Alex Rins reveals intriguing Yamaha V4 MotoGP detail
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
22/12/24
Lewis Hamilton hit with worrying warning about Michael Schumacher’s final F1 races
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher