Gigi Dall’Igna warns new Honda MotoGP tech boss: ‘It won’t be easy’

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has warned incoming Honda MotoGP technical director Romano Albesiano his task to transform the RC213V won’t happen “overnight”.

Honda is in the midst of its worst period in the modern MotoGP era, having endured its third winless campaign out of the last five.

The Japanese brand scored no podiums in 2024 between its four riders and didn’t event breach 100 points in the constructors’ standings - ending up firmly last on just 75 from the 20 rounds run last season.

But there were positive signs of progress for the RC213V later in the season, with Johann Zarco getting the brand’s best result of eighth at the Thai Grand Prix.

Honda has also made some significant personnel changes for 2025, including the addition of Aleix Espargaro as a test rider and former Aprilia engineering chief Albesiano as its new technical director.

The latter move is a significant one, as Honda going outside of Japan for a figurehead to lead development of the RC213V is a major culture change.

“Romano’s is a big challenge,” Dall’Igna warned in an interview with AMCN.

“Financially he will certainly have more possibilities, but he will also have to deal with a completely different mentality and working philosophy.

“I don’t think it will be easy. It takes time to get a structure up and running.

“You have to have the right people to be able to express ideas, concepts, new solutions, and you don’t do that overnight.”

Albesiano has experience of transforming back-of-the-grid marques into race win contenders. Dall'Igna has also done the same with Ducati.

When Aprilia returned to the premier class in 2015, it showed little signs of progress in its first few years before the RS-GP finally won a race in 2022 with Espargaro.

Albesiano’s efforts also meant Aprilia became a viable destination for top talents, with 2024 world champion Jorge Martin signing for the brand for next season.

Honda will continue with Joan Mir and Luca Marini at its factory squad next year, while Zarco will be joined by rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR.

Takaaki Nakagami has been moved into a test and development role alongside Espargaro, while former technical director Ken Kawauchi now heads up the test team.

Espargaro worked with Kawauchi previously at Suzuki in 2015 and 2016. 

