Luca Marini makes intriguing Honda vs Yamaha MotoGP claim

Luca Marini believes Honda “made more improvements than Yamaha” to its MotoGP bike in 2024, but its rival “started from a much higher point”.

The 2024 season was difficult for both Japanese manufacturers, with neither breaching the podium across the 20-round campaign.

Yamaha finished 49 points clear of Honda in the constructors’ standings, with Fabio Quartararo the leading Japanese manufacturer representative 58 points clear of LCR’s Johann Zarco.

Both manufacturers made tangible improvements during the season, with Marini convinced Honda made more.

But the fact it was “always a step behind” Yamaha masked this.

“We were always a step behind, because they started from a much higher point than us,” he said at the end of the season.

“We gained a lot, we reduced the gap but still not at the same level as them.

“And I think because also they developed the bike during the season. They were not stuck and they kept working a lot.

“During the season the bike improved, like our bike.

“I think we made more improvements than Yamaha but they started from a higher point than us, especially with Quartararo that knows very well the Yamaha and is able to bring the bike to the limit.

“And for sure it suits perfectly his riding style, he has much more knowledge of the bike and always his performance is better than us… always, maybe not.

“But most of the time. But for sure also as a rider I will be next year stronger on the Honda.”

He added: “I think that during this season they made a huge step.

“Since the day that I came to this factory I saw many changes and next year even more changes will happen.

“So, just it gives me positive vibes. Let’s see how the new guys, how the new engineers will work and for sure everybody wants to bring Honda back to the top.”