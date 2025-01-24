KTM debt rises to over €2 billion, interest found from 23 potential investors

Following a meeting between KTM management and the restructuring administrator, it is being reported that the brand’s debt total has risen to above €2 billion.

KTM has been desperately trying to stave off bankruptcy having descended into a financial crisis last year as a result of declining sales, overproduction and a business expansion that hasn’t worked.

It entered into self-administration late last year and is currently trying to raise funds from investors to help pay off debts.

The current restructuring plan states that 30% of debt to creditors will be paid off within a two-year period, which is something that will be voted on in a hearing on 25 February.

Initially debts were reported at around €1.8 billion.

However, following a general examination hearing at the Regional Court of Ried Im Innkreis, the Alpine Creditors Association (AKV) announced that debts were now up to €2.185,344,613.84.

Against KTM AG, 3535 claims have been filed - 2347 from employees and 1187 from creditors. This number is expected to rise, according to the AKV.

A GPOne report recently stated that investment of up to €900 million had been put forward by potentially interested parties.

But the Italian publication says this has not yet been made official.

The AKV report states that 23 potential investors have now expressed interest, with KTM tasking Citibank for this process.

Those investors are reported as “both strategic investors and financial investors” by the AKV.

While the 30% payback to creditors, which is the statutory minimum offer, is the plan on the table to be voted on, GPOne reports that some creditors are not happy with this.

On Thursday evening, the Pierer Mobility Group - which KTM is part of - announced that CEO Stefan Pierer was stepping down from his position.

Pierer built up KTM into Europe’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, but his position has been in doubt since restructuring proceedings began.

He has been replaced by Gottfried Neumeister, who previously acted as co-CEO.

Pierer will continue to be a part of the restructuring proceedings despite stepping down as CEO of PMG.

Where the previous AKV report in December noted that there was a “planned” withdrawal from MotoGP by KTM, the latest meeting made no mention of this.

KTM has already committed to MotoGP for the 2025 season and will launch its season on 30 January.