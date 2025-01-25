WATCH LIVE: VR46 presents 2025 MotoGP livery for Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team will show its 2025 MotoGP colours during a launch ceremony in Jakarta today (Saturday).

VR46 takes over from Pramac as Ducati’s official satellite team this season, when Fabio di Giannantonio will be promoted to factory-spec GP25s and new signing Franco Morbidelli takes over from Marco Bezzecchi on GP24s.

Watch live as the team unveils its latest livery at the Nusa Indah Theater, Jakarta, Indonesia from 18:30 local time (12:30 CET, 11:30 UK)...

2025 is VR46's fourth season in MotoGP, all spent with Ducati, and the second year of Pertamina title sponsorship.

The team's best season to date was 2022 when Bezzecchi celebrated three wins and third in the world championship.

However last year saw Bezzecchi and new team-mate di Giannantonio struggle on the less competitive GP23.

Bezzecchi took the team's only podium at Jerez and was left twelfth (and last Ducati) in the standings.

Former Gresini race winner Diggia finished tenth overall after missing the final two events to undergo shoulder surgery.