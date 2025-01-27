New CEO claims "three reasons why KTM is still alive"

New KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister says motorsport is a key element of the brand’s business and will remain so “if the banks let us live”.

KTM is in the midst of a restructuring as it tries to navigate its way through a major financial crisis, with debts exceeding €2 billion.

The company has had to layoff hundreds of members of staff, as well as extend its manufacturing pause until mid-March at the earliest.

A recent hearing in Austria revealed that 23 potential investors had expressed interest in KTM, with the company looking at a possible €900 million injection from various parties.

This is yet to be confirmed, however.

One of the main uncertainties surrounding KTM’s future is what will happen with its MotoGP project, which is “planned” to withdraw from the series under the current restructuring.

Speaking to the media last week following the general examination hearing at the Regional Court of Ried Im Innkreis, Neumeister - who replaces Stefan Pierer as CEO - is reported as saying: “We have completed the second stage of the 90-day restructuring proceedings.

“And there are only three reasons why KTM is still alive: the tireless commitment of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and because we have a fearless and highly professional insolvency administrator.

“Thank goodness that is the case.”

On the brand’s motorsport future, Neumeister says KTM’s recent 2025 Dakar Rally win is proof that racing should remain part of the company’s operation.

“Winning the most important motorcycle category at the Dakar Rally is not just a sign of life, but shining proof that KTM can build the best motorcycles in the world.

“And id the banks let us live to see this third stage [of the restructuring], we will be able to continue doing so in the future.”

KTM confirmed last last year that it would be carrying on in MotoGP in 2025 as planned.

However, it has scaled back its overall factory support in world motorsport, while the GASGAS and Husqvarna brands have disappeared from the grand prix grid.

KTM will field a four-rider factory line-up in MotoGP across its works team and Tech3 in 2025, with Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder at the former, and Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini at the latter.

The marque will launch its 2025 season on 30 January.